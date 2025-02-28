Author Anthony C. Valiulis’s New Book, “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One,” is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows a Young Woman in a Battle Among Gods and Immortals
Recent release “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” from Page Publishing author Anthony C. Valiulis is a compelling novel that follows Kayla, a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a war between the gods and the immortals. After finding herself kidnapped and lost, she must learn to survive while being hunted by seemingly everyone.
Highland Park, IL, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony C. Valiulis, who retired after practicing law for over forty years, has completed his new book, “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One”: a fascinating tale of fate and divine wars that follows a young woman trapped in the middle of an eternal battle among the gods and a secret plan by two immortals seeking to overthrow them.
“The gods (the One and the Four) are at war,” writes Valiulis. “What they don’t know, maybe because they have been sleeping for millennia, is that two immortals are trying to usurp their power. Kayla, a human girl, is at the center of their plan.
“On the eve of her eighteenth birthday, when she and her twin are planning on running away to start a new life, Kayla is abducted, assaulted, and then lost in the Land of the Two Suns. And much to her dismay, everyone is trying to find and control her.
“Her new life has finally begun but not in the way she dreamed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony C. Valiulis’s enthralling tale will transport readers to follow along on Kayla’s journey fighting to survive as she finds herself in the middle of an ongoing war among the gods and the immortals. Expertly paced and full of expert world-building, “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“The gods (the One and the Four) are at war,” writes Valiulis. “What they don’t know, maybe because they have been sleeping for millennia, is that two immortals are trying to usurp their power. Kayla, a human girl, is at the center of their plan.
“On the eve of her eighteenth birthday, when she and her twin are planning on running away to start a new life, Kayla is abducted, assaulted, and then lost in the Land of the Two Suns. And much to her dismay, everyone is trying to find and control her.
“Her new life has finally begun but not in the way she dreamed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony C. Valiulis’s enthralling tale will transport readers to follow along on Kayla’s journey fighting to survive as she finds herself in the middle of an ongoing war among the gods and the immortals. Expertly paced and full of expert world-building, “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories