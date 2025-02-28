Author Anthony C. Valiulis’s New Book, “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One,” is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows a Young Woman in a Battle Among Gods and Immortals

Recent release “Thy Gods Awaken: Witch Queen - Book One” from Page Publishing author Anthony C. Valiulis is a compelling novel that follows Kayla, a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a war between the gods and the immortals. After finding herself kidnapped and lost, she must learn to survive while being hunted by seemingly everyone.