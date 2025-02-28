Author Donald Greathouse’s Second Book, "365 Reflections for Today's World," is a Year-Long Collection of Reflections to Help Readers Find Truth and Meaning in Their Live

Recent release “365 Reflections for Today's World” from Page Publishing author Donald Greathouse is a poignant collection of reflections and ruminations designed to help readers more deeply consider their lives. Drawn from the author’s own lived experiences and observations, Greathouse’s works are sure to help readers grow in their spiritual understanding of the world around them.