Author Donald Greathouse’s Second Book, "365 Reflections for Today's World," is a Year-Long Collection of Reflections to Help Readers Find Truth and Meaning in Their Live
Recent release “365 Reflections for Today's World” from Page Publishing author Donald Greathouse is a poignant collection of reflections and ruminations designed to help readers more deeply consider their lives. Drawn from the author’s own lived experiences and observations, Greathouse’s works are sure to help readers grow in their spiritual understanding of the world around them.
Huntington, WV, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donald Greathouse, a graduate from Marshall University who had a thirty-eight-year career with a Fortune 500 company, has completed his new book, “365 Reflections for Today's World”: a unique spiritual collection of thoughts to help make life a little more complete and a little more meaningful, one day at a time.
“Some say life isn’t what it used to be, and so it may seem. But it is what we have been given,” writes Greathouse. “Once, people were created to be loved and things were created to be used. However, in today’s world it seems that it has been reversed because it now feels like people are being used and things are being loved. And just as regrettable, as we grow older, people and their individual differences will widen and we will begin to realize that once, when we thought we had a lot of friends, well, now we realize that instead, we just knew a lot of people.
“We need to work harder to see the light of truth more clearly. Simple words, thoughts, or deeds presented in a caring way, at the appropriate time, can influence change not only in someone else’s life, but also in yours.
“God realizes His followers will see this light and know how to cope with any difficulty they may face. Pray for a positive spiritual change and know that God is in complete control. Be a child of God, not of deceit and torment. With spiritual truth, all things are better.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donald Greathouse’s engaging series will help readers find new truths in their lives, with a more purposeful meaning for each and every day. Thought-provoking and stirring, each entry offers not only spiritual insights but comfort and hope that a brighter and more compassionate world is available to those who open their hearts and minds to God’s loving presence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “365 Reflections for Today's World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
