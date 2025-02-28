Author Gary Hunt’s New Book, “The Price Was Paid,” is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Give Praise and Honor to the Lord and All His Innumerable Blessings
Recent release “The Price Was Paid” from Page Publishing author Gary Hunt is a stirring series of poems inspired by God that reflect upon the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted by his faith. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Hunt reveals how the Lord has been an inspiration in his life and shares his writings to encourage others to look towards God.
Atoka, OK, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Hunt, a loving husband and veteran of the US Army who served as a full-time gospel minister and personal work director for three congregations, has completed his new book, “The Price Was Paid”: a powerful assortment of poems and ruminations that honor God for all that he does and the ways in which he provides for his followers.
In his opening poem, “The Price Was Paid,” Hunt shares, “They jeered and mocked, || in derision and scorn, || as from His body his flesh was torn.
“As He climbed that hill, || up Golgotha road, || His body staggered, || from the heavy load.
“His features so marred, || that none could tell, || He was Jesus of Nazareth, || that most knew well.
“When He topped the hill, || of that rocky climb, || He knew for certain and for sure, || His agony would be hard to endure.
“He wept not for Himself that day, || as to His Father He did pray, || the pain He suffered, and He knew, || was for the many, not the few.
“When they nailed Him on the cruel tree, || His body writhed in agony.
“He was spat upon, || called vile, evil names, As he suffered ignominy, || and shame.
“If you are the Son of God, || they railed, || Come down from the cross, || and save yourself.
“The only words He spoke in reply was, || Father, forgive them, || for they know not what they do. || It is finished, || I commend My Spirit back to you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Hunt’s enthralling series will help readers discover the blessings and salvation that awaits those who accept Christ as their Lord and Savior. Drawing upon years of personal faith and study, Hunt shares his poems to inspire others to forge a connection with God and allow him to enter into their hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Price Was Paid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
