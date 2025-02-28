Author Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam’s New Book, “African American Military, Mason, and Muslim: An Indigenous Black American tale of 4 worlds,” is Released
Recent release “African American Military, Mason, and Muslim: An Indigenous Black American tale of 4 worlds” from Page Publishing author Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam is a fascinating read exploring the Black American identity, as well as the author’s own experiences in life as he continues his studies to better understand the interplay between Black Americans, secret societies, and religion.
Hawthorne, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam, who holds a master’s and doctorate in education and postdoctoral certificate in Judaism and executive leadership, has completed his new book, “African American Military, Mason, and Muslim: An Indigenous Black American tale of 4 worlds”: a compelling memoir that aims to provide insight into the experiences and complexities of African American identity, sharing the author’s own perspective and challenging assumptions about what shapes Black Americans.
Author Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam has conducted research in history and genealogy, where he discovered that Black Americans were aboriginal to the Americas. Along with his research, he has come across the proven theory that American Indians are the children of Israel. However, his research continues on that subject. Aadam has traveled the world, and his research led him to the Aboriginal people of Canada, Belize, India, Japan, and Hawaii. With his travels to West Africa, he discovered some of the food eaten there is what Black Americans eat in the United States.
“This is not only a story of my life, but it details the history that I came across,” writes Dr. Aadam. “I wanted to let people know that my beginnings were quite rocky, but I began to question religion at an early age. I want people to know my fascination with the US Navy and the rest of the military. This book will answer quite a few questions people have had about so-called African Americans and what really makes us ‘tick’ in so many words or less. Though I can’t speak for all Black folks, I can say what I know and not what I’ve heard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s own insights and research, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “African American Military, Mason, and Muslim: An Indigenous Black American tale of 4 worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam has conducted research in history and genealogy, where he discovered that Black Americans were aboriginal to the Americas. Along with his research, he has come across the proven theory that American Indians are the children of Israel. However, his research continues on that subject. Aadam has traveled the world, and his research led him to the Aboriginal people of Canada, Belize, India, Japan, and Hawaii. With his travels to West Africa, he discovered some of the food eaten there is what Black Americans eat in the United States.
“This is not only a story of my life, but it details the history that I came across,” writes Dr. Aadam. “I wanted to let people know that my beginnings were quite rocky, but I began to question religion at an early age. I want people to know my fascination with the US Navy and the rest of the military. This book will answer quite a few questions people have had about so-called African Americans and what really makes us ‘tick’ in so many words or less. Though I can’t speak for all Black folks, I can say what I know and not what I’ve heard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. M. Shaheed Aadam’s enthralling tale is sure to capture the minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s own insights and research, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “African American Military, Mason, and Muslim: An Indigenous Black American tale of 4 worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories