Author John G. Pisarcik’s New Book, “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive,” is a Poignant Guide to Living Free from the Burden of What Has Been
Recent release “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive” from Covenant Books author John G. Pisarcik is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at helping readers release themselves from the emotional baggage that binds them, allowing them to live a life of true mental and spiritual freedom.
Grovetown, GA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John G. Pisarcik, who holds a doctorate in sacred theology/ministry and has given retreats, workshops, and seminars both nationally and internationally, has completed his new book, “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive”: a compelling look at the ways in which one can be whole, free, and fully alive again by letting go of whatever baggage that weighs them down.
“For all those men and women, lay and religious, whom I have encountered along life’s journey and who struggled with not living up to expectations, this is for you,” writes Pisarcik. “Letting go is a painful, raw, reflective, and liberating process for each of us. Your grace-filled presence made it possible.
“To gain the freedom we seek, we must work hard. We must work not only on the obvious things that distort reality and truth but also on those underlying causes we do not see clearly.”
The author continues, “Whether at the early stages of your life journey or near the end, we all must master the art of letting go to free ourselves of any baggage that hinders our entire development as we journey along until our final act of leaving this world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John G. Pisarcik’s new book will help to lay the framework for readers to gain mastery over themselves by learning to release the emotional weights that bind them.
Based upon personal research and observations, “The Art of Letting Go” is a powerful tool that will help readers from all walks of life navigate whatever grief they may be experiencing so that they can once again be free as God intends for them.
Readers can purchase “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
