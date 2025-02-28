Author John G. Pisarcik’s New Book, “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive,” is a Poignant Guide to Living Free from the Burden of What Has Been

Recent release “The Art of Letting Go: The Freedom to Be Alive” from Covenant Books author John G. Pisarcik is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at helping readers release themselves from the emotional baggage that binds them, allowing them to live a life of true mental and spiritual freedom.