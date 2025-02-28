Author Joyce Miller’s New Book, "Surrendered," is a Powerful Concept Study of the Bible That Reveals How God Uses Experiences and Struggles in One’s Life to Teach
Recent release “Surrendered” from Covenant Books author Joyce Miller is a stirring and heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows a woman’s traumatic birth and struggles in caring for her micro preemie son. Throughout the tale, Miller weaves in pertinent Scriptural passages and studies to help readers see what surrendering to God can do for one’s life.
Columbia, MO, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Miller, a Christian, wife, mother, former teacher, and current women’s Bible study leader, has completed her new book, “Surrendered”: a thought-provoking concept study that explores how one’s difficulties and trials can be a path to surrendering to God and his divine will.
Author Joyce Miller was raised in a Christian home and came to faith at a young age. She and her husband, Clint, have been married for thirty-five years, and they have three adult children. Joyce’s walk with Jesus through study of Scripture, lifelong teaching experiences, as well as volunteer leadership and caregiver roles have shaped her awe and wonder for God and daily worship and surrender to Him.
“This personal story of a traumatic birth, caring for a micro preemie son, and multiple health complications is both compelling and uplifting because it shows God’s provision and faithfulness,” writes Miller. “Using the Bible to see how topics are woven throughout Scripture, the concept study of surrender provides opportunities for women to examine what the Bible says about surrendering to God’s will, discover what surrendering to God’s plan practically looks like in our daily lives, and identify personal next steps of surrender.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Miller’s new book is designed for contemplative individual study, followed by group discussion, and will help readers from all walks of life deepen their understanding of God’s plan even more. Deeply personal and enlightening, “Surrendered” will show readers how total abandonment of personal desires, and giving God’s will full priority, leads to total peace and joy.
Readers can purchase “Surrendered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
