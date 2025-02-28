Author Joyce Miller’s New Book, "Surrendered," is a Powerful Concept Study of the Bible That Reveals How God Uses Experiences and Struggles in One’s Life to Teach

Recent release “Surrendered” from Covenant Books author Joyce Miller is a stirring and heartfelt story inspired by true events that follows a woman’s traumatic birth and struggles in caring for her micro preemie son. Throughout the tale, Miller weaves in pertinent Scriptural passages and studies to help readers see what surrendering to God can do for one’s life.