Author Derek A. Coulson’s New Book, "Billy Hawes," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Exact Justice and Revenge on His Former Army Comrades

Recent release “Billy Hawes” from Covenant Books author Derek A. Coulson is a compelling historical fiction that follows Billy Hawes, who is sent to fight the Boers in South Africa with the British Army. But after he learns that three of his comrades have performed horrific acts, he sets out to track them down in a quest for vengeance.