Author Derek A. Coulson’s New Book, "Billy Hawes," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Exact Justice and Revenge on His Former Army Comrades
Recent release “Billy Hawes” from Covenant Books author Derek A. Coulson is a compelling historical fiction that follows Billy Hawes, who is sent to fight the Boers in South Africa with the British Army. But after he learns that three of his comrades have performed horrific acts, he sets out to track them down in a quest for vengeance.
Haysville, NC, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Derek A. Coulson, an amateur historian who spent most of his career in aircraft avionics and training simulations dealing around the globe with foreign governments, has completed his new book, “Billy Hawes”: a gripping novel that follows one man’s search across three continents for three of his former army comrades in the pursuit of justice.
“‘Billy Hawes’ is a fascinating story of one man’s adventures in pursuit of justice and revenge,” writes Coulson. “It covers the twenty-year period prior to the end of the First World War at a time when the British Empire was at its zenith. Billy Hawes is a young country lad that falls in love with a wayward girl only to be snatched away by the British Army to fight the Boers in South Africa. There he meets a Boer widow who suffers badly at the hands of three of Billy’s comrades. From then on it is a wild chase across the continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe in pursuit of justice for the crimes these three have committed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Derek A. Coulson’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Billy's valiant quest to locate his former comrades and force them to face the consequences of their actions. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Billy Haws” promises to leave readers spellbound, bringing history to life with each turn of the page right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Billy Hawes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
