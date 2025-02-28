Author Wesley Pound’s New Book, “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen,” Document’s the Author’s Mission Through a Series of Letters and Journal Entries

Recent release “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen” from Covenant Books author Wesley Pound is a stirring collection of journal entries, letters, photographs, and other documents that reveals the thoughts, challenges, and successes of a typical missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the 1970s.