Author Wesley Pound’s New Book, “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen,” Document’s the Author’s Mission Through a Series of Letters and Journal Entries
Recent release “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen” from Covenant Books author Wesley Pound is a stirring collection of journal entries, letters, photographs, and other documents that reveals the thoughts, challenges, and successes of a typical missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the 1970s.
Elwood, UT, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Pound, a native of Utah, has completed his new book, “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen”: a compelling and eye-opening collection of letters, photographs, and journal entries that chronicles the author’s mission journey in Japan during the 1970s for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Author Wesley Pound is a retired engineer, who, at the death of his wife, Brenda, started writing up family history volumes to capture their lives and the life they lived together for forty-two years. This book covers a two-year period in his life. He enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren, volunteers at a historical reenactment site, and teaches small-group sessions on a large number of topics affectionately called his hobbies.
“After I had returned from my mission in 1979, I spent about two weeks compiling a volume I called my Mission Experiences,” writes Pound. “In this, I created a scrapbook of documents and pictures and a summary about each location I served in and some of the lessons I learned. As I picked up this history to continue compiling it, I decided to use this Mission Experiences Volume and my mission weekly reports. I also decided to add pictures that would help the story. I decided that the purpose of this volume was to collect mainly first-person writings from that time and use them to allow others to somewhat feel what the mission was like to me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wesley Pound’s new book will transport readers as they experience the author’s missionary journey through his eyes, allowing them to see just how life changing one’s mission can be.
Readers can purchase “Missionary Story: Marching with the Frozen Chozen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
