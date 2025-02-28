Author Robin Harford’s New Book, "Twink, The Wishing Star," is a Charming Story of a Little Star Who Wishes for a Way He Can Help Prepare for Jesus’s Birth
Recent release “Twink, The Wishing Star” from Covenant Books author Robin Harford is a captivating story that follows Twink, a little star who longs to help others prepare the night sky for Jesus’s imminent birth. Despite being laughed at by his fellow stars, Twink is chosen for a very important mission by the Creator himself.
Ketchikan, AK, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robin Harford, who lives in Ketchikan, Alaska, with her husband, Don, has completed her new book, “Twink, The Wishing Star”: a stirring tale that centers around Twink, a kind and hopeful star who wishes to do everything he can to help his fellow stars get ready for Jesus’s birth.
Author Robin Harford began teaching in the Ketchikan School District in 1993, teaching for four years at Schoenbar Middle School, four years at Valley Park Elementary, and then returning to Schoenbar teaching seventh and eighth graders. Robin is a graduate of the University of Alaska and Grand Canyon University, where she earned her MAT. She has been married to her husband for forty-eight years, and is a mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two. The author is now retired and loves to read, write, bake, and take pictures.
“In a sky that had no twinkle, stars were shining to and fro, preparing for the Christ Child’s birth,” writes Harford. “Twink wants to help, but what if he can’t? Journey through the heavens with the stars as they make ready the gift for the Christ Child.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robin Harford’s new book is an adorable tale that promises to captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Twink’s selfless journey to become a part of the Christmas miracle. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Harford’s story to life, “Twink, The Wishing Star” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers can purchase “Twink, The Wishing Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
