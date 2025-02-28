Author Robin Harford’s New Book, "Twink, The Wishing Star," is a Charming Story of a Little Star Who Wishes for a Way He Can Help Prepare for Jesus’s Birth

Recent release “Twink, The Wishing Star” from Covenant Books author Robin Harford is a captivating story that follows Twink, a little star who longs to help others prepare the night sky for Jesus’s imminent birth. Despite being laughed at by his fellow stars, Twink is chosen for a very important mission by the Creator himself.