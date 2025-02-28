Author Michael A. Moreland’s New Book, "The End: Exploring God's Words," is a Powerful Read That Discusses God’s Holy Word, Focusing on the Prophesied End Times

Recent release “The End: Exploring God's Words” from Covenant Books author Michael A. Moreland is an enthralling look at God's Holy Scripture, with an emphasis on the end times spoken of within the Bible. With each turn of the page, Moreland calls upon readers to ready themselves for the end times by accepting God’s teachings and promise of salvation.