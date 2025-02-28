Author Michael A. Moreland’s New Book, "The End: Exploring God's Words," is a Powerful Read That Discusses God’s Holy Word, Focusing on the Prophesied End Times
Recent release “The End: Exploring God's Words” from Covenant Books author Michael A. Moreland is an enthralling look at God's Holy Scripture, with an emphasis on the end times spoken of within the Bible. With each turn of the page, Moreland calls upon readers to ready themselves for the end times by accepting God’s teachings and promise of salvation.
Crystal Lake, IL, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael A. Moreland has completed his new book, “The End: Exploring God's Words”: a poignant and thought-provoking look at the promises and teachings found within God’s Holy Word, bringing the Scripture to life for anyone looking to spiritually prepare themselves for the end times.
“The spark that ignited my adventure into the words of God that fill these pages came to me at the funeral of my father fifteen years ago,” writes Moreland. “I realized that none of my five brothers were fully prepared for eternity in heaven. I began doing Bible research to find some verses that I could share with my family to help get them better aligned with Jesus on a path to heaven. My initial research begat more study, which begat still more study. I quickly found myself focusing on God’s words regarding ‘times of the end.’
“The premise of this text is to let God’s words speak for themselves. When organized by event or topic, God’s words become overwhelmingly clear and precise. The threads of the end-times have been woven throughout the Bible and history into a complex fabric, revealing a beautiful image of God’s love for man and His plans for eternity with man in the heavenly realm.
“I sought Christ in His words and found Him in His words. The words from the Bible highlighted in these pages weave a glorious prophecy, the story of His return to gather all of us to Him for eternity in a new heaven on a new earth. The time of the end is rapidly approaching. Look around—civilization and nature are crumbling. Are you ready for the end?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael A. Moreland’s new book will captivate readers as they delve into God’s Scripture on a deeper and more intimate level, helping them to open their hearts, minds, and souls to the Lord and his ultimate promise of his return.
Readers can purchase “The End: Exploring God's Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The spark that ignited my adventure into the words of God that fill these pages came to me at the funeral of my father fifteen years ago,” writes Moreland. “I realized that none of my five brothers were fully prepared for eternity in heaven. I began doing Bible research to find some verses that I could share with my family to help get them better aligned with Jesus on a path to heaven. My initial research begat more study, which begat still more study. I quickly found myself focusing on God’s words regarding ‘times of the end.’
“The premise of this text is to let God’s words speak for themselves. When organized by event or topic, God’s words become overwhelmingly clear and precise. The threads of the end-times have been woven throughout the Bible and history into a complex fabric, revealing a beautiful image of God’s love for man and His plans for eternity with man in the heavenly realm.
“I sought Christ in His words and found Him in His words. The words from the Bible highlighted in these pages weave a glorious prophecy, the story of His return to gather all of us to Him for eternity in a new heaven on a new earth. The time of the end is rapidly approaching. Look around—civilization and nature are crumbling. Are you ready for the end?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael A. Moreland’s new book will captivate readers as they delve into God’s Scripture on a deeper and more intimate level, helping them to open their hearts, minds, and souls to the Lord and his ultimate promise of his return.
Readers can purchase “The End: Exploring God's Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories