Author Carol S. Blose’s New Book, “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On,” is a Series of Scripture Verses to Help Inspire One’s Confidence in the Lord

Recent release “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On” from Covenant Books author Carol S. Blose is a stirring collection of Biblical verses and reflections aimed at helping readers understand how they can trust in Christ’s plan for them, no matter what struggles or challenges they may be facing in life.