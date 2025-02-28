Author Carol S. Blose’s New Book, “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On,” is a Series of Scripture Verses to Help Inspire One’s Confidence in the Lord
Recent release “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On” from Covenant Books author Carol S. Blose is a stirring collection of Biblical verses and reflections aimed at helping readers understand how they can trust in Christ’s plan for them, no matter what struggles or challenges they may be facing in life.
Menifee, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol S. Blose, who lives with her husband and daughter in Southern California, has completed her new book, “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On”: a heartfelt assortment of seventy Scripture verses designed to inspire confidence in God, helping readers learn to trust in Christ and place their faith in him in all aspects of their lives.
As a follower of Jesus for over thirty-five years, author Carol S. Blose and her husband have been involved in church leadership and have helped to lead a house church for ten years. They have ministered to the poor, led home groups, gone on short-term missions, and Carol has facilitated women’s bible studies and ministered in Healing Rooms. Currently, Carol and her family serve the body of Christ where Jesus leads them in their church and in the community. In addition to writing, she also enjoys expressing herself creatively through painting.
“Trusting in someone doesn’t always come easy in the world we live in today,” shares Blose. “Many of us have experienced disappointment, betrayal, empty promises, or deceit from someone we put our trust in.
“As a believer in Jesus Christ, are you able to fully trust Him when stepping out of your comfort zone, during times of anxiety, when you need direction, provision, help during conflict, uncertainty, and brokenness?
“This book contains seventy life points that give uplifting insights along with scripture that will help lead you to a place of having a confident trust in Jesus. He is a God that sees and hears you and knows the answers in any circumstance you might face, bringing His peace, presence, and rest to your heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol S. Blose’s new book will help readers discover how recentering their lives around Christ and his teachings can lead to fulfillment and healing they never knew possible. By sharing her work, Blose hopes that readers from all walks of life will learn to have confident trust in the Lord just as she and so many others have come to know.
Readers can purchase “A Confident Trust: In the God You Can Always Count On” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
