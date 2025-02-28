Author Jessica Samp’s New Book, "The Bags," is a Gripping Mystery Novel That Follows a Detective as She Works to Unravel a Gruesome Murder Case in Arizona

Recent release “The Bags” from Covenant Books author Jessica Samp is a compelling tale that centers around Lucy, a detective who is brought in on a horrifying case involving body parts discovered in a series of garbage bags. As she and her team attempt to make sense of the mess they’ve been handed, their investigation will take on a whole new light that they would’ve never seen coming.