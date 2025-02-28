Author Jessica Samp’s New Book, "The Bags," is a Gripping Mystery Novel That Follows a Detective as She Works to Unravel a Gruesome Murder Case in Arizona
Recent release “The Bags” from Covenant Books author Jessica Samp is a compelling tale that centers around Lucy, a detective who is brought in on a horrifying case involving body parts discovered in a series of garbage bags. As she and her team attempt to make sense of the mess they’ve been handed, their investigation will take on a whole new light that they would’ve never seen coming.
Milwaukee, WI, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Samp, who was raised in eastern Wisconsin and currently lives with her husband, her daughter, and a very active Siberian husky, has completed her new book, “The Bags”: a riveting and thought-provoking murder mystery that follows a detective’s attempts to solve a horrific crime after body parts are discovered stuffed into black garbage bags.
“As the road crew started working in different spots on the freeway in Arizona, they started finding black garbage bags on the side of the road, each containing body parts,” writes Samp. “The case would get even deeper than anyone would imagine. As Detective Lucy and her team started to investigate, they would find that they should never trust anything that was in front of them. As the bodies were adding up, the detectives were led into a totally different direction.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Samp’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Detective Lucy’s search for the truth, no matter how shocking it may be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Bags” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion that promises to leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Bags” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
