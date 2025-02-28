Author Tanya Cooper’s New Book, "The Bear Who Didn't Care," is a Charming Story of a Bear Who Learns About the Importance of Hygiene and Taking Care of Himself
Recent release “The Bear Who Didn't Care” from Covenant Books author Tanya Cooper is a captivating tale that centers around a bear named Sparky, who has no friends because he refuses to bathe and take care of his personal hygiene. When he decides he no longer wants to be lonely, Sparky begins to take care of himself, which drastically changes his life.
Clinton, MO, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanya Cooper, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Bear Who Didn't Care”: a riveting story of a young bear who learns a valuable lesson about personal hygiene and cleanliness.
In “The Bear Who Didn’t Care,” readers are introduced to Sparky, a young bear who doesn’t care about cleaning himself, bathing, or brushing his teeth. This causes those around him to avoid him, leading to Sparky feeling lonely at school every day. After getting fed up with being called a bum and having no friends, Sparky begins to make lifestyle changes to take better care of himself, leading to him finally becoming popular at school.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tanya Cooper’s new book is a hilarious and heartwarming story that will help teach readers of all ages the importance of healthy hygiene habits.
Readers can purchase “The Bear Who Didn't Care” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
