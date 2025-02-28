Author Tanya Cooper’s New Book, "The Bear Who Didn't Care," is a Charming Story of a Bear Who Learns About the Importance of Hygiene and Taking Care of Himself

Recent release “The Bear Who Didn't Care” from Covenant Books author Tanya Cooper is a captivating tale that centers around a bear named Sparky, who has no friends because he refuses to bathe and take care of his personal hygiene. When he decides he no longer wants to be lonely, Sparky begins to take care of himself, which drastically changes his life.