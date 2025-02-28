Author Toni Bellissimo’s New Book, “Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl’s Story,” is a Poignant Account of the Author’s Mother and Her Lasting Impact on Those Around Her
Recent release “Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl’s Story” from Covenant Books author Toni Bellissimo is a stirring memoir that chronicles the life of the author’s mother, recounting the lifelong challenges she experienced, and how her legacy managed to touch the lives of many others around her.
Fairfax Station, VA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Toni Bellissimo, a loving mother of two who lives in the DC metro area with her husband, where she works as a government relations consultant, has completed her new book, “Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl’s Story”: a powerful account of the incredible life and times of the author’s mother and her family, documenting the triumphs and trials she encountered.
“In the classic 1946 Frank Capra classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ the main
character George is given an opportunity to find out what the world would be like if he’d never been born,” writes Bellissimo. “He’s told by the angel Clarence that a life touches so many others, leaving a big hole when that person is not around. Anne’s life touched so many throughout her nearly ninety-six years. This book is a small way to chronicle her impact on so many lives.
“More than a memoir, it's a journey of generations, a thank you for her love and dedication to her family. Born during the Roaring ‘20s, raised during the Depression, and growing up during WWII, Anne was a woman of the ‘Greatest Generation’ and exemplified the qualities that gave her the strength and good humor to face the challenges of a long and blessed life. Her family’s legacy is inextricably tied to the history of her hometown and the Hudson Valley.
“A story of contrasts and changes, love and loss, trials and triumphs. Enjoy the story of how Anne did it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Toni Bellissimo’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Anne’s journey to overcome the odds and endure countless challenges with joy, strength, poise, and resilience along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Anne Can Do It” will keep readers enchanted, inspiring them to live every day like Anne in order to conquer whatever life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase "Anne Can Do It: A Hudson Valley Girl's Story"
at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
