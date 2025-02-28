Author Joan Livieri’s New Book, "Secret Promise," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Agrees to Raise Another Woman’s Child in Secret as Her Own
Recent release “Secret Promise” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joan Livieri centers around Laura Kincaid, whose life is forever changed after meeting an unwed pregnant woman while traveling in Italy. Feeling pity for the woman, Laura reluctantly agrees to raise the baby as her own, only to become a target for the woman’s brother, who wants the baby back.
Shelbyville, TN, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joan Livieri, an avid reader who lives in Middle Tennessee with her husband, has completed her new book, “Secret Promise”: a riveting tale of one woman’s choice to raise another’s baby, and the unintended fallout and consequences she is forced to reckon with in the aftermath of said decision.
“Vacationing in Italy from her job in Stowe, Vermont, Laura Kincaid meets Trista Serrano (Trista using her mother’s last name),” writes Livieri. “They exchange addresses. Trista, unwell, is unwed and pregnant. To hide her shame, she steals Laura’s identity and has her daughter use Laura’s name as mother and for her daughter’s protection names her brother, Dominic, as father.
“Trista shows up at Laura’s with her baby. She admits her shame and that she is dying and pleads with Laura to take her baby, revealing Laura’s name is on her baby’s birth certificate. Softhearted Laura agrees. Trista returned to Rome, and just before dying, she whispered to Dominic she had a daughter she named Cella.
“Dominic vows for find his niece. He hires investigators, but they find nothing. Still, Dominic will not give up.
“Dominic goes to ski in Vermont at a posh resort where Laura works. Laura is taken with the handsome Italian and is thrilled when he invites her to dinner. Dominic’s interest in Laura takes because she is so unlike the usual women he meets until he discovers she has a daughter and never married. He becomes incensed and rude, not allowing her to explain. Neither knowing they have Trista’s daughter in common.
“Their personalities clash with accusations, anger, and meanness. When Dominic and Laura discover they have Trista’s baby, Laura tries to run with Cella, but powerful Dominic has his own plans.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joan Livieri’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Laura’s journey to protect herself and Cella from Dominic’s grasp. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Secret Promise” is sure to keep the pages turning, leading readers in suspense right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Secret Promise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
