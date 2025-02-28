Author Joan Livieri’s New Book, "Secret Promise," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Agrees to Raise Another Woman’s Child in Secret as Her Own

Recent release “Secret Promise” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joan Livieri centers around Laura Kincaid, whose life is forever changed after meeting an unwed pregnant woman while traveling in Italy. Feeling pity for the woman, Laura reluctantly agrees to raise the baby as her own, only to become a target for the woman’s brother, who wants the baby back.