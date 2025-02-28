Author Denise Nicholas-Shaw’s New Book, "Teagan's Dad," Follows a Young Woman, Her Best Friend, and Her Father Searching for the Truth About Her Mother’s Attack Years Ago
Recent release “Teagan's Dad” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise Nicholas-Shaw is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around Teagan, her best friend Darci, and her father Colin as they search for answers surrounding her mother’s kidnapping after her death. Meanwhile, Darci and Colin must navigate confusing feelings they’ve begun to develop for each other.
Davis, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denise Nicholas-Shaw has completed her new book, “Teagan's Dad”: a gripping novel that explores how one woman’s kidnapping and brutal sexual assault from years ago have a lasting impact on those around her years later, and how her daughter, husband, and daughter’s best friend attempt to uncover the truth of what happened to her years ago.
“When Jane marries, she and her husband, Colin Brody, leave Ireland with their daughter, Teagan, winding up in Southern California and living across the street from Darci Olsen,” writes Nicholas-Shaw. “The girls grow up as best friends, and both being only children, they consider themselves sisters. Darci watches and listens to Jane throughout her childhood and realizes there is something off about her but has no idea what it could be, until the day Jane shares with both girls what happened to her when she was their age.
“After Jane tragically dies, Darci steps up to help her friend and her dad through this difficult time. A few years later, when she is maid of honor in Teagan’s wedding, Darci connects with Teagan’s dad, Colin, and they feel a spark. How can she navigate feeling something for her best friend’s father? What will people think? What will Teagan think? Will Darci and Colin be able to navigate these crazy feelings, having known each other since she was nine? And how will Teagan react to her best friend falling for her father?
“Teagan, Darci, and Colin desperately want to find out exactly what happened when Jane was taken as a teen, so they travel back to England and follow the paths that led to Jane’s kidnapping, speaking to police and visiting the barn where she was held captive, helping them all to better understand Jane and what she lived through during those nightmarish weeks. They come to realize that life goes on, even after tragedy, and that you can choose to let it control you, or you can make something better of yourself as you conquer the ongoing suffering of the ordeal that was forced upon you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Nicholas-Shaw’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Teagan, Darci, and Colin’s journey to make sense of the tragic events of Jane’s past, while learning to navigate a confusing and rocky future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Teagan’s Dad” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Teagan's Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“When Jane marries, she and her husband, Colin Brody, leave Ireland with their daughter, Teagan, winding up in Southern California and living across the street from Darci Olsen,” writes Nicholas-Shaw. “The girls grow up as best friends, and both being only children, they consider themselves sisters. Darci watches and listens to Jane throughout her childhood and realizes there is something off about her but has no idea what it could be, until the day Jane shares with both girls what happened to her when she was their age.
“After Jane tragically dies, Darci steps up to help her friend and her dad through this difficult time. A few years later, when she is maid of honor in Teagan’s wedding, Darci connects with Teagan’s dad, Colin, and they feel a spark. How can she navigate feeling something for her best friend’s father? What will people think? What will Teagan think? Will Darci and Colin be able to navigate these crazy feelings, having known each other since she was nine? And how will Teagan react to her best friend falling for her father?
“Teagan, Darci, and Colin desperately want to find out exactly what happened when Jane was taken as a teen, so they travel back to England and follow the paths that led to Jane’s kidnapping, speaking to police and visiting the barn where she was held captive, helping them all to better understand Jane and what she lived through during those nightmarish weeks. They come to realize that life goes on, even after tragedy, and that you can choose to let it control you, or you can make something better of yourself as you conquer the ongoing suffering of the ordeal that was forced upon you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Nicholas-Shaw’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Teagan, Darci, and Colin’s journey to make sense of the tragic events of Jane’s past, while learning to navigate a confusing and rocky future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Teagan’s Dad” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Teagan's Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories