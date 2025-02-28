Author Denise Nicholas-Shaw’s New Book, "Teagan's Dad," Follows a Young Woman, Her Best Friend, and Her Father Searching for the Truth About Her Mother’s Attack Years Ago

Recent release “Teagan's Dad” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise Nicholas-Shaw is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around Teagan, her best friend Darci, and her father Colin as they search for answers surrounding her mother’s kidnapping after her death. Meanwhile, Darci and Colin must navigate confusing feelings they’ve begun to develop for each other.