Author Christa Speicher’s New Book, "Get Your Sh*t Together," Encourages Readers to Stop Repeating Negative Patterns and Start Creating Their Dreams
Recent release “Get Your Sh*t Together” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christa Speicher is a refreshingly straightforward work that helps readers understand their patterns of behavior and learn how to break the cycle for good.
Noblesville, IN, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christa Speicher, who studied psychology at Walden University and then pursued certification in life coaching from the Robbins-Madanes Institute, has completed her new book, “Get Your Sh*t Together”: an inspiring work that teaches readers how to make lasting changes and create the lives they desire and deserve.
Having become frustrated with the standard psychology practices and finding no solutions for her own life, author Christa Speicher decided to educate herself to fix what was broken within her. A self-professed intellectual nerd, Speicher dedicated years of study to trying to decode what drives patterns of behavior. After applying the principles in her own life and seeing how amazing the transformation could be, she decided to share this information so that other people could find the joy in life that had seemed unattainable to her before.
Speicher became a member of American Mensa in 2010 and has worked as a law enforcement officer, a federal security officer with top-secret government clearance, and a business manager. She has spent the last few years as a professional driver (over-the-road, flatbed tow truck, and dump truck), using her driving time to further her research.
Speicher writes, “The purpose of this book is to help you identify patterns of behavior that have kept you from living your best life and realizing your full potential. Unfortunately, many of us come from backgrounds where the people in our lives did not possess the self-awareness to help us develop healthy boundaries, positive habits and thought patterns, or successful behaviors. Not because they didn’t love us but because no one taught them. They just repeated and passed down the behaviors that the previous generation had set as an example.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christa Speicher’s life-changing work gives readers understanding to help them break through their subconscious programming and find their true selves.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Get Your Sh*t Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Having become frustrated with the standard psychology practices and finding no solutions for her own life, author Christa Speicher decided to educate herself to fix what was broken within her. A self-professed intellectual nerd, Speicher dedicated years of study to trying to decode what drives patterns of behavior. After applying the principles in her own life and seeing how amazing the transformation could be, she decided to share this information so that other people could find the joy in life that had seemed unattainable to her before.
Speicher became a member of American Mensa in 2010 and has worked as a law enforcement officer, a federal security officer with top-secret government clearance, and a business manager. She has spent the last few years as a professional driver (over-the-road, flatbed tow truck, and dump truck), using her driving time to further her research.
Speicher writes, “The purpose of this book is to help you identify patterns of behavior that have kept you from living your best life and realizing your full potential. Unfortunately, many of us come from backgrounds where the people in our lives did not possess the self-awareness to help us develop healthy boundaries, positive habits and thought patterns, or successful behaviors. Not because they didn’t love us but because no one taught them. They just repeated and passed down the behaviors that the previous generation had set as an example.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christa Speicher’s life-changing work gives readers understanding to help them break through their subconscious programming and find their true selves.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Get Your Sh*t Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories