Glenn T. Addison’s New Book, "Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb," Provides Readers with a Fascinating Overview of One of P.T. Barnum’s Most Famous Partners
Liberty Township, OH, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Glenn T. Addison, a retired professional engineer who worked for GE’s Aircraft Engine Group for over thirty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb: An Illustrated Historical Novel - The Smallest Man in the World Makes a Three Year Tour Around the World”: a fascinating account that documents the life and times of one of P.T. Barnum’s most well-loved entertainers, who went on to become one of the greatest showman’s partners and lead a thrilling life.
“This book is very unique and covers the exciting life of Charles S. Stratton, a proportionate dwarf as Tom Thumb,” writes Addison. “The book includes more than 135 pictures in color. (A picture is worth a thousand words.) Tom assembled a talented group of entertainers. Music was a major part of their performances. The marriage of Tom Thumb and Lavinia Warren was one of the biggest stories of the year 1863. P.T. Barnum made Tom a partner so that the money they made was divided. Tom Thumb became a millionaire. Tom Thumb enjoyed his exciting life and his money. Tom traveled the world and met Presidents, Kings, Queens and Emperors and took in the major sights. Tom Thumb spent almost 40 years in front of an estimated audience of fifty million people. He was truly, One of a Kind!”
Published by Fulton Books, Glenn T. Addison’s book is a compelling account that will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Tom’s fascinating journey to become one of the most well-known, world-wide personalities of his day. Engaging and heartfelt, “Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter. Cover and Photos by Chuck Luksic.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Adventures of the Amazing Tom Thumb: An Illustrated Historical Novel - The Smallest Man in the World Makes a Three Year Tour Around the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
