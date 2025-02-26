Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Next Concert on April 6, The Great Scheherazade
Scottsdale, AZ, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites all classical music lovers to join them for its next concert on Sunday, April 6. The program for “The Great Scheherzade” concert, with Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski, will include:
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op. 35
1: The Sea and Sinbad’s Ship
2: The Story of the Kalendar Prince
3: The Young Prince and The Young Princess
4: Festival at Baghdad. The Sea. The Ship Breaks against a Cliff Surmounted by a Bronze Horseman.
- Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1
- Puccini: Un Bel Di with Soprano Soloist Melissa Solomon
- Glière: Russian Sailors Dance
“This will be a very exciting concert,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Our concerts continue to sell out so we encourage you to buy your tickets early for this concert and our other concerts this spring. We have kept tickets affordable, starting at $20, and we offer easy, free parking at the concert venue.”
The following spring 2025 concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale on the following Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- April 6—“The Great Scheherazade”
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and free tickets to students and veterans. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students and veterans, free live streaming and scholarship programs,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.
“Get your tickets today, and join us for this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
