Deneithia Jackson’s Newly Released "Blessing of the Chains" is a Powerful Tale of Faith, Freedom, and Divine Purpose
“Blessing of the Chains” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deneithia Jackson is an inspiring and thought-provoking novel that follows a group of enslaved individuals as they journey toward a promised land, guided by divine gifts meant to heal rather than destroy.
New York, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessing of the Chains,” a captivating narrative of perseverance, faith, and the transformative power of God’s favor, is the creation of published author, Deneithia Jackson.
Jackson shares, “This book tells is a story about a group of people with the favor of God to leave from the plantation to cross over into a new world that every slave prayed about called the new Eden! God had given them powers not for war but for healing his world.
“As you read this story, open your mind and heart, and you will see life in a different perspective. And I want everyone to read and think deeper and to keep the faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deneithia Jackson’s new book offers readers a deeply moving exploration of resilience, divine intervention, and the unshakable hope that leads to freedom.
Consumers can purchase “Blessing of the Chains” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessing of the Chains,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
