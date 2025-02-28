Ashlie Romney’s Newly Released "Never Trust a Dad" is a Charming Tale of Father-Daughter Relationships
“Never Trust a Dad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashlie Romney is a delightful story that captures the humorous and tender moments between a father and his daughter as they navigate the complexities of growing up together.
Rexburg, ID, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Never Trust a Dad”: a whimsical and heartwarming exploration of the father-daughter bond. “Never Trust a Dad” is the creation of published author, Ashlie Romney, who was born and raised in a small town in Idaho. She is the second oldest of five kids. She has three sisters and one brother. Ashlie was raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was sealed for time and eternity to her high school sweetheart shortly after he returned from serving a two-year mission for the LDS church. She is a licensed cosmetologist and phlebotomist but finds the most happiness by being a stay-at-home mother. She has four beautiful children, two girls and two boys.
Romney shares, “While coming home from a cabin trip with her family, Ashlie’s oldest daughter made a comment about how her dad snuck a bigger bite of her treat than she wanted. 'Uh oh!' Ashlie told her, 'You made a mistake and trusted your dad. Never trust a dad!' And like that, a story was born. Her daughter’s experience hit home for Ashlie because, as a child, her dad would do the same thing especially when she had ice cream. Her father is the reason this book is here today.
“'Never Trust a Dad' is a story about a daughter learning to grow up and a father learning to grow with her. Despite their best efforts, fathers are still imperfect people trying to figure out how to raise their children. And it is often hard for children to understand why dad sometimes falls short. However, at the end of the day, they know that dads act out of love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashlie Romney’s new book presents a relatable and uplifting message about the ups and downs of family life, emphasizing love and understanding in relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Never Trust a Dad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Never Trust a Dad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Romney shares, “While coming home from a cabin trip with her family, Ashlie’s oldest daughter made a comment about how her dad snuck a bigger bite of her treat than she wanted. 'Uh oh!' Ashlie told her, 'You made a mistake and trusted your dad. Never trust a dad!' And like that, a story was born. Her daughter’s experience hit home for Ashlie because, as a child, her dad would do the same thing especially when she had ice cream. Her father is the reason this book is here today.
“'Never Trust a Dad' is a story about a daughter learning to grow up and a father learning to grow with her. Despite their best efforts, fathers are still imperfect people trying to figure out how to raise their children. And it is often hard for children to understand why dad sometimes falls short. However, at the end of the day, they know that dads act out of love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashlie Romney’s new book presents a relatable and uplifting message about the ups and downs of family life, emphasizing love and understanding in relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Never Trust a Dad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Never Trust a Dad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories