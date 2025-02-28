Walter Thomas’s Newly Released "Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life" is an Inspiring Call to Spiritual Transformation and Renewal
“Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter Thomas offers a powerful message of hope, faith, and change, aiming to guide Black men toward a Christ-centered life and a brighter future for themselves and their communities.
Indianapolis, IN, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life”: an empowering exploration of faith, love, and redemption. “Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life” is the creation of published author, Walter Thomas, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. He held several key government executive positions. His greatest accomplishment was as director of the Medicaid Waiver Program. Under his leadership, the program grew into a multimillion-dollar agency, resulting in thousands of consumers receiving needed health care services.
Thomas shares, “The book, 'Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life,' provides a spiritual awakening, guidance, and direction in reestablishing the life of a Black man in Christ, thereby turning around and reducing the murder homicide rate of the Black male.
“There is an old saying, 'Enough is enough, and too much is too much.' The book was written by a Black man for a Black man. You no longer have to remain on the road of death. For a dead man fears nothing, not even death itself.
“Doing without an awareness of God’s judgment and no sense of urgency to get your life right. A prayerlessness life with no worship, no fellowship, and no appetite for those things of God. A loveless life.
“Love is expressed by one’s actions. The actions of a dead man is not love. God is love, and he desires your love and commitment to him. The book reveals the importance of placing God at the center of your life. God can take you from being beneath and cause you to be above. You will move from being the tail and becoming the head.
“Throughout the book, Philippians 4:13 reveals, 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' Everything God has called me to, he gives me the strength to accomplish, no matter how difficult it is. Author Elder Walter Thomas has made it through many things in life by remembering this verse and trusting it to be true.
Changing your life not only makes you a better man but also a better husband, a better father, which results in a better family, making a better community. Families, pastors, teachers, politicians, governmental officials advocacy groups, mentors, lay individuals, and others will be able to exercise the usage of Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life to turn this thing around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter Thomas’s new book is an impactful and spiritually-driven resource for readers seeking meaningful change.
Consumers can purchase “Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dead Men Walking a Stairway to Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
