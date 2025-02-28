Ezekiel Pankey’s Newly Released "On the Journey Home" is Powerful Testament to Faith, Redemption, and Perseverance
“On the Journey Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ezekiel Pankey is an inspiring memoir that chronicles one man’s struggles, triumphs, and unwavering faith in God as he overcomes adversity on his path to spiritual fulfillment.
Baltimore, MD, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “On the Journey Home”: a compelling story of transformation and faith. “On the Journey Home” is the creation of published author, Ezekiel Pankey, a dedicated husband and father.
Ezekiel shares, “The book, 'On the Journey Home,' recounts the life of an individual who could have been a negative statistic in the reports tracking the lives of many. He was born into financial poverty and grew up in a public housing community that presented daily challenges. The family’s move, which was initially welcomed as a positive change, did not bring about the self-change that was needed and almost led to a disastrous end. Escaping to the military was a reprieve that ultimately saved the young man’s life. However, the fast life in the military, in a foreign country with streetwise individuals, continued to lead him down a path toward destruction. It was only upon returning to the States and falling to a level where there was no one to help or call but Jesus that the man’s life began to slowly ascend.
“When he married the woman God placed in his life, and with a son they both loved, his life began to resemble some sense of being normal. But even with everything positive happening in his life—a home, church position, and career job—everything almost came crashing down. It was his faith in God that enabled him to endure. His faith in God, to deliver and keep him until he arrives at his eternal home, was the strength and guide that kept him moving forward on the journey home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ezekiel Pankey’s new book is a moving narrative of resilience, transformation, and faith, offering encouragement to anyone facing life’s struggles.
Consumers can purchase “On the Journey Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the Journey Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
