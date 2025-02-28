Jerry Lewis’s Newly Released "Count It All Joy" is an Inspiring Guide to Finding Joy Through Faith, No Matter Life's Challenges
“Count It All Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Lewis is a powerful exploration of how faith, scripture, and the Holy Spirit can help believers navigate life’s trials while maintaining true joy in the Lord.
London, KY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Count It All Joy”: a thought-provoking and uplifting book that encourages readers to embrace joy through faith, even amid life's struggles. “Count It All Joy” is the creation of published author, Jerry Lewis, a dedicated husband and father who accepted his call to ministry in 1987.
Lewis shares, “Do you want to learn how to count it all joy, no matter the struggles, tests, and difficulties of life? Well, you can, through the Word of God and the peace of the Holy Spirit. I feel this book will offer and reveal practical use and common understanding through the application of scripture, coupled with the challenges of everyday life.
“Joy is one of the most important commodities and gifts that Jesus promised His people. This was one of the main reasons why I feel the Holy Spirit urged me to write this book. I felt so inspired and even mandated by the Holy Spirit to release the promise that joy is not limited by life’s inconsistencies, but that the true joy of the Lord will help you to accomplish incredible and great things for God, all while navigating and processing the responsibility of a very demanding life.
“The truth is, we all face various struggles that can push us to new limits that we never previously faced. The challenges of life can be very overwhelming at times, but counting it all joy can bring order to the chaos in our lives. Christians are not immune to feelings of frustrations. Sadly, it has seemingly become the new normal. But when you can count it all joy, it becomes a game changer. I pray this book will be as much a blessing to you as it was for me to write.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Lewis’s new book offers practical wisdom and spiritual encouragement for those seeking to find lasting joy through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Count It All Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Count It All Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
