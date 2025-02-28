Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps’s Newly Released "Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants" is a Delightful Tale of Childhood Joy and Cherished Memories

“Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps is a heartwarming children’s story celebrating the simple joys of childhood and the special items we hold dear.