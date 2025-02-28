Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps’s Newly Released "Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants" is a Delightful Tale of Childhood Joy and Cherished Memories
“Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps is a heartwarming children’s story celebrating the simple joys of childhood and the special items we hold dear.
Sacramento, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants,” a charming and relatable story for young readers about love, resilience, and treasured memories, is the creation of published authors, Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps.
Monique Sanders-Phillips was born in San Francisco, California, and raised in Sacramento, California. She has one amazing daughter. She is a graduate of Sacramento City College with an associate degree in social sciences. She always had a love for writing, acting, and dancing. She performed in one-act plays at Sacramento City College such as “Soap Opera” and “The DMV One” and was a stage manager for “The Accountant.” She also performed in various musicals and plays at church. She is also a model, for a modeling agency located in San Francisco, CA. In Monique’s spare time, she enjoys riding bikes and skating with her daughter.
Glenda R. Stamps is a retired licensed vocational nurse, a wife, a mother of four adult children, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of one. She was born in San Francisco, California, and reared in Daly City, California. She loved the climate in Sacramento, California, so she relocated there in 1980. Glenda graduated from Sacramento City College with an associate degree in art. Her favorite artistic media are gouache paint, acrylic paint, and pastels. She is also an entrepreneur, “lips” cosmetics. She enjoys creative writing, reading all types of literature, theatrical plays, and spending quality time with family.
Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps shares, “Monique is a cheerful, spunky, fun-loving little girl who loves her favorite purple pants. She loves them so much she wants to wear them every day. She decides to wear her favorite purple pants to school. She had a terribly busy day at school. She painted, played with her friends, and ate lunch. However, the day was incredibly challenging as she tried to keep her favorite purple pants clean! She spilled paint and her drink on her favorite purple pants. Although she was not happy about spilling a drink on her pants, it did not mess up her great day at school. Once school was finished, it was time to go home and prepare for the next day of school activities, but one thing was for sure: Monique had to make sure her favorite purple pants were clean.
“Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants is a heartwarming book that will take you back to childhood. You will reminisce about how it felt to have something so special and close to your heart. It could have been a favorite book, pillow, stuffed animal, or even a pair of purple pants. Whatever the object, what is important is how much you loved and cherished it and how great it made you feel. Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants is a wonderful childhood memory for her and her mom to reminisce about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monique Sanders-Phillips and Glenda R. Stamps’s new book is a delightful story of childhood innocence and the little things that make growing up special.
Consumers can purchase “Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monique’s Favorite Purple Pants,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
