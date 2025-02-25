BML Investment Partners, L.P. Issues an Open Letter to Shareholders
Zionsville, IN, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BML Investment Partners, L.P. issues an open letter to shareholders:
"Shareholders of Aadi Bioscience
17383 Sunset Blvd., Suite A259
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Dear Shareholders,
BML Investment Partners, L.P. and Braden M. Leonard, collectively a beneficial holder of 2.435 million AADI shares, or 9.9% of total outstanding, is voting NO to all of the February 28 proposals and suggests other shareholders do the same.
The current proposals do NOT maximize value, and BML believes shareholders are much better served if the Board pursues Kraken’s prior offer to buy the entire company for what would likely amount to over $5 per share. This is clearly a better deal for shareholders than a 60% dilution at $2.40, which is what they are asking us to approve on February 28th.
For a detailed explanation of the proposals put forward by the AADI Board, and why they are a terrible deal for shareholders, please see BML’s Open Letter to Shareholders here.
Sincerely,
BML Capital Management, LLC"
Brad Leonard
317-344-2447
