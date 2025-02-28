Dr. Andrea D. Keys’s Newly Released “Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things” is a Compelling Exploration of End-Time Prophecy and Christian Theology
“Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Andrea D. Keys is an insightful and well-researched guide to biblical prophecy, focusing on the final events of humankind and God's divine plan.
Brooklyn Park, MN, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things”: an enlightening and in-depth study of biblical end-time events, designed to educate and prepare readers for the coming fulfillment of God’s prophetic word. “Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things” is the creation of published author, Dr. Andrea D. Keys, who started her career as an alcohol and drug counselor in 2002 at the treatment facility she graduated from. This was a milestone for her after battling with alcohol and drugs from the age of thirteen to the age of forty-three.
After being out of school for twenty-five years, she enrolled at Minneapolis Community Technical College in the year 2004. After treatment for her issues, she earned a certificate and passed the state exam for Nurse Aide Registry in 2004. Between 2005 and 2007, she earned a certificate in biblical studies from A. W. Wilson Bible Institute, a two-year course offered through her church.
In 2006, she earned an associate’s degree in addiction counseling. In 2007, she was licensed as an alcohol and drug counselor (LADC) and was ordained as a licensed evangelist at her home church. In 2010, she earned a bachelor’s in chemical dependency from Metropolitan State University and, in 2012, was ordained as a minister of the gospel, also earning her master’s in psychology and psychotherapy from Adler Graduate School of Psychology while battling with stage 2 breast cancer, undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. She earned the privilege of being the commencement speaker at her master’s graduation. In 2023, she earned her doctorate degree in clinical pastoral counseling from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology.
Dr. Keys shares, “Eschatology is the part of theology concerned with death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind. Also discussed in the book is the meaning of dispensation, which is a divinely appointed order—a system of order, government, or organization of a nation, community, etc., especially as existing at a particular time.
“This book on eschatology will first include a minimal definition of the seven dispensations; the rapture; the tribulation (part 1); revelations; the abomination of desolations; the great tribulation (part 2); mark of the beast; the battle of Armageddon; millennium; the great white throne judgment; new heaven and new earth; and eternity.
“Consequently, the author has attempted to place these end-of-time events in prophetic order and utilized a variety of sources to give insight to the reader. Although there are many doctrines of eschatology, this author will focus only on the set of beliefs taught through Christian eschatology.
“Life becomes difficult for those who are not educated around technology and social media. The same applies to eschatology; life and beyond will become extremely arduous for those who are not educated on the devastating events that will take place during our last days on earth.
“'Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things' will open up your understanding of the divine end-of-time events, where Jesus Christ will ultimately reign with his saints in the New Jerusalem for all eternity.
“According to the 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17 (KJV), which reads, 'For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so, shall we ever be with the Lord.'
“Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Andrea D. Keys’s new book is a thought-provoking resource that brings clarity to complex biblical teachings and encourages believers to seek a deeper understanding of God’s divine timeline.
Consumers can purchase “Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eschatology: The Doctrine of the Last Things,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
