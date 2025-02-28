Frank Marenco’s Newly Released “A Loved One’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Management” is a Compassionate Resource for Caregivers Navigating the Challenges of Alzheimer’s
“A Loved One’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Management” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank Marenco is a practical and heartfelt guide offering advice, strategies, and emotional support to those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Sun Valley, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Loved One’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Management,” a comprehensive resource designed to assist families and caregivers in managing the complexities of Alzheimer’s and dementia, is the creation of published author, Frank Marenco.
Marenco shares, “On these pages, you will find out about Alzheimer’s and what you can possibly do to facilitate the different ways you can care for and live with a loved one with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Marenco’s new book offers a wealth of practical advice and emotional encouragement for anyone facing the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
Consumers can purchase “A Loved One’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Management” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Loved One’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Management,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
