Jack Bryant’s Newly Released "Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life" is a Profound Look at Faith, Resilience, and God’s Unwavering Presence
“Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Bryant is a deeply personal and faith-driven reflection on finding hope in the darkest moments, grounded in biblical truth and personal experience.
Fayetteville, NC, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life”: a compelling testament to faith, perseverance, and God’s purpose through life’s hardships. “Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life” is the creation of published author, Jack Bryant, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In his early education, he has earned a bachelor of fine art degree from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a professional teaching certificate. He is an ordained minister serving his church as the assistant to the pastor and Christian Education director for the Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Triangle, Virginia. For many years, he has been engaged in preaching, teaching biblical studies, facilitating seminars and the administration of Christian education programs for the church and community. He serves as faculty member and academic dean for the Triangle Bible Institute, Triangle, Virginia. He has a master of arts in practical theology from Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Jack Bryant is an army veteran and retired career telecommunications manager with the Department of Defense. In this vocation, he has also earned a master of science in administration from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and master of arts in telecommunications from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia.
Jack and his wife Linda enjoy life together traveling and having fun with their two adult daughters and six grandchildren.
Bryant shares, “My intent on writing Enduring Hope in the aftermath of war, loss, and struggles of life is to share how enduring hope is possible in the darkest moments of life. This is in the backdrop of losing our only son, a young army supply sergeant during the Iraq War. Also, my experience in meeting army veterans of the Iraq War who experienced hopelessness in their own deep-seated loss. When I began exploring God’s Word in this eight-year journey, three factors emerged that empowers enduring hope:
· God is the object of our hope.
· God is sovereign.
· God is trustworthy.
“Each factor is grounded in biblical truth using personal experience and stories in scripture that highlights just how God is intentional to help us in our darkest moments and how His word comes alive to give us enduring hope, self-worth, and purpose. I explore the difficulties of human suffering and questions that challenge our faith and why God should be trusted at all. Life is a journey and not based on purposeless events. We are God’s created masterpiece, and the book will show you how God will use difficult episodes of life to shape, strengthen, and direct us for His purpose to help others. The factors reflect who He is, and I am confident that the life application presented in each chapter will bless you richly with enduring hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Bryant’s new book is an inspiring guide for anyone seeking comfort, purpose, and renewed faith in the midst of loss and adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Enduring Hope in the Aftermath of War, Loss, and Struggles of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
