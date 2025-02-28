Nala Ariana Tina Smith’s Newly Released “The Heart Of A Lion” is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing Faith and Living Courageously
“The Heart Of A Lion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nala Ariana Tina Smith is an uplifting spiritual guide that encourages readers to strengthen their faith, discover their purpose, and face life’s challenges with courage rooted in God’s love.
Perris, CA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart Of A Lion,” an inspiring and faith-centered guide to overcoming fear and embracing a courageous life through the strength of God, is the creation of published author, Nala Ariana Tina Smith.
Nala Ariana Tina Smith shares, “'The Heart of a Lion' is about helping you find your purpose and how you can live your best life by putting your faith, trust, and love in the Lord. When facing your biggest fear, God can always lead you the way to having a heart that is courageous as a lion. No matter the lifestyle, no matter the issues, no matter the struggles, and no matter the rebellion that all of us are living with, God is bigger than we know. If you choose to proclaim him every day, you will begin to roar out your voice and listen to your calling from Him.
“This means that the more you speak to Him in prayer, the better you will see the possibilities of God on the other side. Sometimes a lion can mean something with a source of guidance and bravery to you. Some people think of a lion as the face of a beast, but you should believe that there’s more to a beast than just one thing in truth. The key to keeping your faith strong is to think about what Jesus would want you to do righteously. It can be tough to try at first, but Jesus didn’t say to give up on what is hard for Him because He knows that is not what His Father commands Him to do.
“Jesus always chooses to lean on God through the power of faith in times of challenges and difficulties, and He would suggest that you and your family follow the track He does. As you go through the study manual, you can answer the questions on a note to keep track of your lessons and experiences after finishing each chapter of the book. The study manual will assist you in finding your passion and your inner roar from this book, 'The Heart of a Lion.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nala Ariana Tina Smith’s new book is a thoughtful and empowering resource designed to guide readers on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart Of A Lion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart Of A Lion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nala Ariana Tina Smith shares, “'The Heart of a Lion' is about helping you find your purpose and how you can live your best life by putting your faith, trust, and love in the Lord. When facing your biggest fear, God can always lead you the way to having a heart that is courageous as a lion. No matter the lifestyle, no matter the issues, no matter the struggles, and no matter the rebellion that all of us are living with, God is bigger than we know. If you choose to proclaim him every day, you will begin to roar out your voice and listen to your calling from Him.
“This means that the more you speak to Him in prayer, the better you will see the possibilities of God on the other side. Sometimes a lion can mean something with a source of guidance and bravery to you. Some people think of a lion as the face of a beast, but you should believe that there’s more to a beast than just one thing in truth. The key to keeping your faith strong is to think about what Jesus would want you to do righteously. It can be tough to try at first, but Jesus didn’t say to give up on what is hard for Him because He knows that is not what His Father commands Him to do.
“Jesus always chooses to lean on God through the power of faith in times of challenges and difficulties, and He would suggest that you and your family follow the track He does. As you go through the study manual, you can answer the questions on a note to keep track of your lessons and experiences after finishing each chapter of the book. The study manual will assist you in finding your passion and your inner roar from this book, 'The Heart of a Lion.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nala Ariana Tina Smith’s new book is a thoughtful and empowering resource designed to guide readers on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart Of A Lion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart Of A Lion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories