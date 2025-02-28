Rev. Johnny Lewis’s Newly Released “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” is a Profound Exploration of Gratitude and Faith
“A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Johnny Lewis is a compelling resource that encourages believers to reflect on and express daily gratitude for the gift of Jesus Christ.
Tuscaloosa, AL, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus”: an insightful and spiritually enriching work that highlights the importance of recognizing and appreciating Jesus Christ’s role in our lives. “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” is the creation of published author, Rev. Johnny Lewis, the founder of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Chruch, J.R. Lewis Ministry Inc., and cofounder of Kingdom’s Agenda Outreach Ministry Inc. He is the former creator and instructor of the Back On Course Bible Class at Tuscaloosa County Jail and the creator and instructor of “The Art of Becoming a Kingdom Man While Incarcerated!” He has also served as the coordinator of the Northwest District State Convention Evangelism Team and the creator and instructor of the Fast Track Exposition for Evangelism. Additionally, he is a former instructor of XEE - Evangelism Explosion, a former instructor of the Alabama Baptist State Congress of Christian Education, and a former New Antioch Bethlehem District Missionary. He is the co-founder of Mobile Snacks and Scriptures to the Community Ministry and launched the Remember to Thank God for Jesus Ministry with its first radio program in 2012. He earned an ISB diploma from a division of Jerry Falwell Ministries.
Rev. Lewis shares, “This book contains biblical information that is easy to understand but easy to overlook. It is presented with godly hope that God the Holy Spirit will use it to quicken your spirit to the many reasons why we should remember to thank God for Jesus daily. Someone has said, 'Out of sight, out of mind.' It is upon the truthfulness of this statement that the phrase 'Remember to thank God for Jesus' was born.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Lewis’s new book is a thought-provoking and faith-strengthening read that encourages believers to cultivate a heart of daily thanksgiving for the sacrifice and salvation found in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Lewis shares, “This book contains biblical information that is easy to understand but easy to overlook. It is presented with godly hope that God the Holy Spirit will use it to quicken your spirit to the many reasons why we should remember to thank God for Jesus daily. Someone has said, 'Out of sight, out of mind.' It is upon the truthfulness of this statement that the phrase 'Remember to thank God for Jesus' was born.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Lewis’s new book is a thought-provoking and faith-strengthening read that encourages believers to cultivate a heart of daily thanksgiving for the sacrifice and salvation found in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Biblical Archive of Reasons Why We Should Remember to Thank God for Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories