Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances.
Coquitlam, Canada, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reliable Parts, a leading distributor of appliance parts, is proud to announce the expansion of its product lineup to include OEM parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr. Additionally, the company has significantly increased its inventory of Bertazzoni and Huebsch parts, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, genuine parts to service providers and consumers nationwide.
With this expansion, Reliable Parts now offers an even broader selection of OEM parts both in-store and online, ensuring quick and easy access to essential components across Canada. More stock will continue to arrive, further supporting the needs of technicians, retailers, and homeowners who rely on quality replacement parts.
Reliable Parts’ expanded inventory is available immediately through its nationwide network of stores and its online platform, providing customers with the convenience and dependability they expect from an industry leader.
About Reliable Parts
Reliable Parts serves North America with Factory Authorized Replacement Appliance and consumer electronic Parts & Accessories since 1933 and has evolved into one of the largest appliance parts and electronics parts distributors in North America. There are three Canadian Distribution Centers in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver and Head Office in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The United States market is served by Distribution Centers in Sacramento, Mesquite and Indianapolis and Head Office in Dallas, Texas. All branches are located in major cities across North America. Visit Reliable Parts online @ www.reliableparts.ca
Contact
Reliable Parts Ltd.Contact
Jonathan Soff
604-944-5339
http://www.reliableparts.ca/
Marketing Manager
Jonathan Soff
604-944-5339
http://www.reliableparts.ca/
Marketing Manager
