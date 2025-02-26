Argus Broker Affiliates Facilitate Sale of Climate-Controlled Facility in Indianapolis to MyPlace Self Storage
Minneapolis, MN, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of a 58,365 rentable square foot climate-controlled self storage facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Originally converted to self storage in 2020, this modern facility is strategically located near prominent retail developments, including a Walmart Supercenter, providing convenient access for both residential and commercial customers. The property also offers significant potential for future growth, with a large parking lot that presents an opportunity for expansion.
The buyer, MyPlace Self Storage, is a rapidly expanding operator with a growing presence across the country. This acquisition marks another step forward in their national growth strategy, enhancing their ability to provide innovative and customer-focused storage solutions.
“This transaction reflects the strong demand for high-quality, well-located storage facilities in major markets like Indianapolis,” said Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “We are excited to have worked with both parties to ensure a smooth and successful closing.”
Flannigan, Ihrke, Haugen, and Gottlieb represented the seller in this transaction and worked closely with MyPlace Self Storage to facilitate a seamless closing. This deal underscores the ongoing strength of the self storage market and the growing demand for modern, adaptable storage solutions.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Originally converted to self storage in 2020, this modern facility is strategically located near prominent retail developments, including a Walmart Supercenter, providing convenient access for both residential and commercial customers. The property also offers significant potential for future growth, with a large parking lot that presents an opportunity for expansion.
The buyer, MyPlace Self Storage, is a rapidly expanding operator with a growing presence across the country. This acquisition marks another step forward in their national growth strategy, enhancing their ability to provide innovative and customer-focused storage solutions.
“This transaction reflects the strong demand for high-quality, well-located storage facilities in major markets like Indianapolis,” said Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “We are excited to have worked with both parties to ensure a smooth and successful closing.”
Flannigan, Ihrke, Haugen, and Gottlieb represented the seller in this transaction and worked closely with MyPlace Self Storage to facilitate a seamless closing. This deal underscores the ongoing strength of the self storage market and the growing demand for modern, adaptable storage solutions.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories