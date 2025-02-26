BW Crane Expands Global Reach; Over 20 Overhead Cranes Shipped to Mexico
JingJiang, China, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BW Crane has successfully exported over 20 overhead cranes to an industrial zone in Mexico. This significant shipment highlights BW Crane's growing international footprint.
The overhead cranes exported to Mexico fully take into account comprehensive factors such as the customer's plant space. A tailor-made adaptation solution is designed for them. Customers are provided with installation manuals, installation videos, pre-installation trial lifting and other services. In addition, the overhead cranes have excellent stability, which ensures safe and smooth lifting operations for customers, thereby greatly improving work efficiency.
This delivery to Mexico not only meets local industrial needs, but also demonstrates BW Crane's commitment to providing first-class lifting solutions worldwide.
For more information, you can click their website: jsbwcrane.com
About JiangSu BW Power Hoisting:
An established local brand with over 30 years of history, from product design and development, production, installation to after-sales service, all are directly managed by the factory, which can provide users with convenient and efficient services.
