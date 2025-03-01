QNAP Announces the Affordable 4-port 2.5GbE and 2-Port 10GbE Multi-Gigabit Switch, QSW-2104-2T-R2
Taipei, Taiwan, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, has released the new 4-port 2.5GbE and 2-port 10GbE Multi-Gigabit (total of 6 ports) unmanaged switch, QSW-2104-2T-R2. With a compact desktop form factor, the QSW-2104-2T-R2 offers excellent heat dissipation, quiet operation, automatic detection, and bandwidth optimization. With the QSW-2104-2T-R2, users can create a stable and efficient network environment on a budget, easily handling high-speed storage, Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, or multimedia workflows demands.
"When there are multiple network devices with 2.5GbE or higher speeds, connecting to a high-speed switch can enhance overall transmission performance and collaboration productivity,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The budget-friendly, easy-to-use QSW-2104-2T-R2 2.5GbE/10GbE switch features Multi-Gig RJ45 ports compatible with existing network cables for users to overcome transmission bottlenecks. The QSW-2104-2T-R2 is a high-speed LAN switch for homes worth investing in for 2025, ideal for gaming, large file transfers, and high-resolution media streaming."
The QSW-2104-2T-R2 offers efficient 2.5GbE/10GbE network transmission. Featuring four 2.5GbE and two 10GbE ports, the QSW-2104-2T-R2 complies with the NBASE-T standard to offer speeds of 2.5G, 1G, 100M, and 10G, 5G, 2.5G, 1G, 100M, providing a total switching capacity of up to 60Gbps. It supports 12KB Jumbo Frame and IEEE 802.3x flow control to significantly improve large file transfer efficiency and reduce packet loss, ideal for handling large-capacity data and high-resolution video files. The 4K MAC Address Table ensures precise data transmission and efficiency when transferring data between multiple devices. Built-in network loop detection and blocking features can instantly lock down network ports with loops, assisting the network quickly resume normal operation.
There’s no need for complicated configuration to set up the unmanaged QSW-2104-2T-R2. It supports Auto Negotiation to automatically detect the optimal transmission speed based on the connected device. Users can use existing CAT 5e/Cat 6 cables to achieve 2.5GbE/10GbE high-speed connections, saving time and cost. Featuring a fanless design with efficient heat dissipation, the compact desktop-sized QSW-2104-2T-R2 operates without any distracting noise. It also has EEE low-power energy-saving features and Class B low electromagnetic interference certification, making it ideal for placement in office environments.
Learn more about QNAP managed/unmanaged switches at https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit https://www.qnap.com.
