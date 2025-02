The FWS-7370 Provides Server-Grade Snow Ridge Processing for Evolving Network Architectures

Taipei, Taiwan, February 27, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Leading network platform provider AAEON (Stock code: 6579) this week announced the release of its FWS-7370, a Rackmount Network Appliance powered by Intel Atom® P5300 series CPUs (formerly Snow Ridge).Compatible with the higher end models from the series, the FWS-7370 offers up to 24 cores alongside integrated network and security features like Intel® QuickAssist Technology for hardware-accelerated encryption, decryption, and compression of large datasets.The FWS-7370’s standard I/O grants users a total of 12 LAN ports, comprised of four RJ-45 ports for 2.5GbE and four RJ-45 ports for 1GbE—each with one pair LAN bypass, as well as four 10GbE SFP+ ports. AAEON note that the platform’s networking capacity can be expanded via NIM slot, which can accommodate either a PoE module for an additional dual 2.5GbE PoE LAN interfaces or extra fiber-based networking ports for extended distances.Given its server-grade processor support and broad networking capability, the FWS-7370 is a good option for organizations requiring scalable solutions such as enterprise firewalls, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and secure web gateways.The FWS-7370’s expansion options include a PCIe slot and an M.2 B-Key, which AAEON notes lend the device to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications, data centers, or for deployment as a central node within mesh network implementations, given its relatively slim 430mm x 200mm x 44mm build.For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the FWS-7370 product page on the AAEON website.About AAEONEstablished in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.