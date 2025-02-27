The FWS-7370 Provides Server-Grade Snow Ridge Processing for Evolving Network Architectures
AAEON’s newest rackmount network device offers server-grade processing, dynamic networking, and advanced expansion support.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading network platform provider AAEON (Stock code: 6579) this week announced the release of its FWS-7370, a Rackmount Network Appliance powered by Intel Atom® P5300 series CPUs (formerly Snow Ridge).
Compatible with the higher end models from the series, the FWS-7370 offers up to 24 cores alongside integrated network and security features like Intel® QuickAssist Technology for hardware-accelerated encryption, decryption, and compression of large datasets.
The FWS-7370’s standard I/O grants users a total of 12 LAN ports, comprised of four RJ-45 ports for 2.5GbE and four RJ-45 ports for 1GbE—each with one pair LAN bypass, as well as four 10GbE SFP+ ports. AAEON note that the platform’s networking capacity can be expanded via NIM slot, which can accommodate either a PoE module for an additional dual 2.5GbE PoE LAN interfaces or extra fiber-based networking ports for extended distances.
Given its server-grade processor support and broad networking capability, the FWS-7370 is a good option for organizations requiring scalable solutions such as enterprise firewalls, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and secure web gateways.
The FWS-7370’s expansion options include a PCIe slot and an M.2 B-Key, which AAEON notes lend the device to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications, data centers, or for deployment as a central node within mesh network implementations, given its relatively slim 430mm x 200mm x 44mm build.
For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the FWS-7370 product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Compatible with the higher end models from the series, the FWS-7370 offers up to 24 cores alongside integrated network and security features like Intel® QuickAssist Technology for hardware-accelerated encryption, decryption, and compression of large datasets.
The FWS-7370’s standard I/O grants users a total of 12 LAN ports, comprised of four RJ-45 ports for 2.5GbE and four RJ-45 ports for 1GbE—each with one pair LAN bypass, as well as four 10GbE SFP+ ports. AAEON note that the platform’s networking capacity can be expanded via NIM slot, which can accommodate either a PoE module for an additional dual 2.5GbE PoE LAN interfaces or extra fiber-based networking ports for extended distances.
Given its server-grade processor support and broad networking capability, the FWS-7370 is a good option for organizations requiring scalable solutions such as enterprise firewalls, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and secure web gateways.
The FWS-7370’s expansion options include a PCIe slot and an M.2 B-Key, which AAEON notes lend the device to 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications, data centers, or for deployment as a central node within mesh network implementations, given its relatively slim 430mm x 200mm x 44mm build.
For detailed specifications and ordering information, please visit the FWS-7370 product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories