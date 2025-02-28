3DiVi Inc. Announces the Release of Face SDK 3.25.0 for Server, Mobile and Embedded Solutions

3DiVi Inc. has released Face SDK 3.25.0, the first major update of 2025, with higher speed and accuracy rates for face recognition in fintech, time and attendance, and access control. Key improvements include 50% faster biometric template extraction, 40% better liveness detection accuracy, and support for detector cascades. The SDK also features accelerated inference on Rockchip NPU, small face filtering, redesigned database management for dynamic operations, and a C# API updated to .NET 8.