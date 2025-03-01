A-Team Group Announces winners of Its TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025
A-Team Group has revealed the winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025.
London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has revealed the winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025. These prestigious awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services, highlighting vendors who provide outstanding trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions to capital markets participants across Europe.
This year, the awards featured over 40 categories of trading technology solutions and services. These ranged from Best Buy-Side EMS and Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution to Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Order Routing Network Operator, Best Trading Analytics Platform, Best High Performance Data Feed Handler, and many more.
An Editor's Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year was given to Anvar Karimson, Chief Technology Officer, Kepler Cheuvreux.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, commented: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors who participated in A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the TradingTech Insight community for voting for their preferred solutions and the independent, expert advisory board that collaborated with the editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners:
Best Full-Stack Development Platform - 3forge
Best Buy-Side EMS - FactSet Portware
Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution - Finastra
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - OneTick
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best Order Routing Network Operator - BME Inntech
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BMLL
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - Calero
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Exegy
Best Provider of Broker Market Dat - Fenics Market Data
Best Sell-Side OMS - Horizon Trading Solutions
Best Price Sharing & Publishing Solution - ipushpull
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Pico
Best Equities Trading Solution - Rapid Addition
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade Technologies
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSA
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - ION Group
Most Innovative Approach to Sustainability in Trading - Sustainable Trading
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Devexperts
Best Market Simulation Solution - Devexperts
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - eflow Global
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - EOSE
Best Low Latency Data Feed - IPC Systems
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - NICE Actimize
Best High Performance Network Services - Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - CJC
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - ITRS
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - Options Technology
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - big xyt
Best FIX Engine Provider - Chronicle Software
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - interop.io
Best Sell-Side EMS - FlexTrade
Best Buy-Side OMS - Charles River Development
Best Smart Order Routing Application - Quod Financial
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Exberry
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management at https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/
This year, the awards featured over 40 categories of trading technology solutions and services. These ranged from Best Buy-Side EMS and Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution to Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Order Routing Network Operator, Best Trading Analytics Platform, Best High Performance Data Feed Handler, and many more.
An Editor's Recognition Award for European Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year was given to Anvar Karimson, Chief Technology Officer, Kepler Cheuvreux.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, commented: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors who participated in A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the TradingTech Insight community for voting for their preferred solutions and the independent, expert advisory board that collaborated with the editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners:
Best Full-Stack Development Platform - 3forge
Best Buy-Side EMS - FactSet Portware
Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution - Finastra
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - OneTick
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best Order Routing Network Operator - BME Inntech
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BMLL
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - Calero
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Exegy
Best Provider of Broker Market Dat - Fenics Market Data
Best Sell-Side OMS - Horizon Trading Solutions
Best Price Sharing & Publishing Solution - ipushpull
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Pico
Best Equities Trading Solution - Rapid Addition
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade Technologies
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSA
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - ION Group
Most Innovative Approach to Sustainability in Trading - Sustainable Trading
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Devexperts
Best Market Simulation Solution - Devexperts
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - eflow Global
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - EOSE
Best Low Latency Data Feed - IPC Systems
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - NICE Actimize
Best High Performance Network Services - Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - CJC
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - ITRS
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - Options Technology
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - big xyt
Best FIX Engine Provider - Chronicle Software
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - interop.io
Best Sell-Side EMS - FlexTrade
Best Buy-Side OMS - Charles River Development
Best Smart Order Routing Application - Quod Financial
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Exberry
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management at https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories