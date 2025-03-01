"Let’s Take ‘em Flyin’," by Bill Powley Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Let’s Take ‘em Flyin’ by Bill Powley. This memoir is published by Histria Perspectives an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
Embark on a journey with retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel Bill Powley as he recounts his 23-year career. A seasoned fighter pilot, flight instructor, and test pilot, Powley's memoir takes you through the Air Force Academy, highlighting his dedication to aviation safety and flight instruction. His impact extends beyond military service, with the establishment of the FLIGHT Foundation showcasing his enduring legacy. The memoir offers insights into the challenges and triumphs of a life devoted to aviation excellence. Let Take ‘em Flyin’ serves as a tribute to those in the clouds, an inspiration for aspiring aviators, and a glimpse into the nation's top high school Aerospace Science Program, all through Powley's remarkable journey.
Powley graduated from the Air Force Academy and served more than 23 years as a fighter pilot, flight instructor, and test pilot, including two tours in Vietnam flying 347 missions in the F-4 and A-7. After his retirement from the Air Force in 1991, Powley continued to share his passion for aviation by volunteering his time to train pilots. He founded FLIGHT Foundation (Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens) and has personally raised over $1.9 million. He has flown almost 12,000 students on more than 4,000 discovery flights, most of which were free.
Let’s Take ‘em Flyin’ by Bill Powley, 284 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-511-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
