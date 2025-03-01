"Letters to God from a Former Atheist," by Jason D. Hill, now available from Histria Books.
Las Vegas, NV, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Letters to God from a Former Atheist by Jason D. Hill. This book is published by Histria Christian, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to faith-based books on theology, Christian living and inspiration.
The book consists of a series of letters to God written by a former atheist who has recovered his faith and belief in God. The letters describe the journey from the author's religious childhood, a twenty-year life as an intransigent atheist, and then a slow and protracted decision to undo his atheism, heightened after much prayer ― followed by a religious conversion. The book is a work in atonement, contrition, and redemption. It is aspirational in that the author prays for grace and for the strength to become the God-man he would like to become. It is a reflection on the emptiness and loneliness of living as an atheist, and the indescribable plenitude and joy in embracing the Lord as his Savior. There are several devotional prayers for people who are suffering various maladies in their lives, as well as theological and scriptural questions for God on the nature of his will, the nature of sin, forgiveness, grace, faith, and meaning in life.
Jason D. Hill is a professor of philosophy at DePaul University and the author of five books. He holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and has been a professional writer and book author for over thirty years. He is a specialist in ethics, moral psychology, American politics, and foreign policy. Likewise, he has been published in major magazines. Jason came to this country at the age of twenty from Jamaica and has thrived beyond his wildest dreams.
Letters to God from a Former Atheist by Jason D. Hill, 162 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211- 510-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Categories