Goodnight Moon / The Runaway Bunny Live at Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Goodnight Moon / The Runaway Bunny on Saturday, March 22 at 11:00AM.
New York, NY, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia has earned international acclaim for its unique interpretations incorporating innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music to provide very young audiences with an effortless introduction to the performing arts and the excitement of reading.
Goodnight Moon is a celebration of familiar nighttime rituals, while The Runaway Bunny’s pretend tale of leaving home evokes reassuring responses from his loving mum. Both tales feature endearing rabbit characters, and the soothing rhythms of bunny banter and dream-like imagery never fail to infuse young readers with a reassuring sense of security. Mermaid’s staged adaptation will bring a new sense of
appreciation to stories that have delighted several generations. Ages 3 to 8. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
