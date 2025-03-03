Chris Zerzavy’s New Book “Margin” is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey to Healing Following the Tragic Death of His Son
Cache, OK, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chris Zerzavy, a loving husband and father, as well as a native of Southwest Oklahoma, has completed his most recent book “Margin”: a poignant and deeply personal account that documents the author’s journey through grief and suffering after the tragic passing of his son, Jonathan, and how he managed to find peace and healing through his faith and those around him who supported him.
Author Chris Zerzavy is a follower of Christ and worships with the congregation of Dayspring Community Church. He is a civil servant who believes in selfless service and has devoted his career to supporting the defense of the United States. He loves the people in his life, and his family is his purpose for existence.
“What do you do when your life is turned completely upside down in a single moment?” asks Zerzavy. “How do you continue to live when one of the most important people in your world is stolen from you in such an unfair way? How do you overcome a loss that is deeper than you feel you can handle? What do you do when the heaviness is unbearable and relief from the pain is unattainable?
“These were the questions that I faced on September 25, 2022. My thirteen-year-old son, Jonathan Thomas Zerzavy, was returning home from a college football game when the vehicle that he was in was struck by a drunk driver traveling in excess of one hundred miles per hour. At that speed, there was nothing that could have been done to prevent the inevitable. Jon was jolted loose from his seat belt and ejected from the vehicle. His tiny frame could not withstand the trauma that was bestowed upon it, and he was killed instantly.
“Resilience is not easy when everything you thought you knew is shattered in a moment. Everything that was a certainty is now overshadowed with doubt, and the things that seemed important in life are no longer as significant as they once were. The journey of healing is extremely difficult, but there is hope when you are hopeless. God can heal you and restore you. He can take a situation that was meant to destroy you and use it to redefine your purpose for being. Even when you can’t see it, there is joy to be found in your journey. This book is intended to honor the life of my son Jon, to share his story, and to provide a perspective that has been gleaned from walking the most difficult path that I have ever traversed. After reading this, it is my hope that you are better equipped to navigate whatever challenge is before you and that the perspective gained allows you to both identify and operate in your intended purpose for the rest of your days.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chris Zerzavy’s book will captivate readers as they follow the author’s journey from rock bottom to discovering the light once more through God. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, “Margin” will resonate with anyone who has faced a great loss in life, helping them to know they are not alone in their suffering and that brighter days can be found ahead once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Margin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
