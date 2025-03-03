Authors Johnathan and Miriam Bowen’s New Book “Rimdale Haven” is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Follows a Group of Fighters Who Must Rebuild Their Kingdom from Nothing

Recent release “Rimdale Haven” from Page Publishing authors Johnathan and Miriam Bowen is a stirring tale set in a world in which the people are forced to flee to a sanctuary after their kingdoms are left destroyed or overrun by evil. Desperate to establish a new kingdom, a small band of fighters must win over the hearts of the people in Haven and gain their faith.