Authors Johnathan and Miriam Bowen’s New Book “Rimdale Haven” is a Captivating Fantasy Novel That Follows a Group of Fighters Who Must Rebuild Their Kingdom from Nothing
Recent release “Rimdale Haven” from Page Publishing authors Johnathan and Miriam Bowen is a stirring tale set in a world in which the people are forced to flee to a sanctuary after their kingdoms are left destroyed or overrun by evil. Desperate to establish a new kingdom, a small band of fighters must win over the hearts of the people in Haven and gain their faith.
Lena, MS, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Johnathan and Miriam Bowen have completed their new book “Rimdale Haven”: a gripping saga that follows a group of heroes who find themselves in hiding alongside the people of three kingdoms as their world teeters on the brink of war. Eager to rebuild, the small band of fighters must earn the trust of the people to lead them into a new era.
“Three kingdoms… two overrun by evil, the third utterly destroyed, its people murdered or fled,” shares Jonathan and Miriam. “Haven… a sanctuary for refugees planning more for the future than the bleak threat of war can hold. Their only hope… an inexperienced cadre of fighters trained to aid kings now dead.
“To ensure the survival of their people, this young team must instill trust in weary hearts. Every word must be confident. Every action must be right. And as they seek to establish a new kingdom, they must first learn to have faith in each other.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnathan and Miriam Bowen’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers with its expert world-building, making it a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Rimdale Haven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
