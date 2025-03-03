Author Alvin H. Franzmeier’s New Book “Mountain Madness” Follows Two Young Scientists Into the Battle of Their Lives in the Forests of the Rockies

Recent release “Mountain Madness” from Covenant Books author Alvin H. Franzmeier is a suspenseful novel that introduces David and Connie, two young scientists who work for a high-tech laboratory in Denver, Colorado. They refuse to accept the FBI report of Connie’s brother’s presumed death while on special assignment in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.