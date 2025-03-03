Author Alvin H. Franzmeier’s New Book “Mountain Madness” Follows Two Young Scientists Into the Battle of Their Lives in the Forests of the Rockies
Recent release “Mountain Madness” from Covenant Books author Alvin H. Franzmeier is a suspenseful novel that introduces David and Connie, two young scientists who work for a high-tech laboratory in Denver, Colorado. They refuse to accept the FBI report of Connie’s brother’s presumed death while on special assignment in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Weslaco, TX, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alvin H. Franzmeier, who was born in a farming family in southern Minnesota during the days of the Great Depression, has completed his new book, “Mountain Madness”: a thrilling novel that takes readers into the Rocky Mountains.
After setting up at a mountain campsite, on the very first day, while on a reconnaissance trip, David is attacked from the ski by an unbelievably huge condor. An elf named Cernunnos rescues David and reveals himself as one of many elves whose duty it is to watch over and protect the vast forests of the Rockies. But something very strange—and very evil—is happening. Huge Condors roam the skies, and wolves larger than grizzly bears roam the forests.
The elven are turning to David for help. It is his destiny. Even though he has been unaware of it, David was born into the ancient order of the Aelfwinne. Throughout human history, the Aelfwinne have again and again arisen to join forces with the elven to resist the forces of evil who constantly seek to overthrow the forces of good and gain control of the planet. Now it is David’s time, as one of the Aelfwinne, to join the elven of the Rockies in this war.
Author Alvin H. Franzmeier graduated from Concordia Seminary (St. Louis) in 1957, the same year he married his wife, Sylvia. Together, they moved to Port Arthur, Ontario, where Al became the founding pastor of a Lutheran congregation, and their three children were born. In 1962, He and Sylvia moved their family back to the States, where he became the founding pastor of a second Lutheran church in Roseville, Minnesota. In 1967, he became Dean of the Chapel at Concordia University (St. Paul, Ministry). In 1971, he moved his family to Houston, Texas, where he founded his third and fourth congregations and a counseling ministry. His wife, Sylvia, has now passed into glory. He resides at John Knox Retirement Village of Weslaco, Texas.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin H. Franzmeier’s new book invites readers to discover how this exciting tale unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Mountain Madness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After setting up at a mountain campsite, on the very first day, while on a reconnaissance trip, David is attacked from the ski by an unbelievably huge condor. An elf named Cernunnos rescues David and reveals himself as one of many elves whose duty it is to watch over and protect the vast forests of the Rockies. But something very strange—and very evil—is happening. Huge Condors roam the skies, and wolves larger than grizzly bears roam the forests.
The elven are turning to David for help. It is his destiny. Even though he has been unaware of it, David was born into the ancient order of the Aelfwinne. Throughout human history, the Aelfwinne have again and again arisen to join forces with the elven to resist the forces of evil who constantly seek to overthrow the forces of good and gain control of the planet. Now it is David’s time, as one of the Aelfwinne, to join the elven of the Rockies in this war.
Author Alvin H. Franzmeier graduated from Concordia Seminary (St. Louis) in 1957, the same year he married his wife, Sylvia. Together, they moved to Port Arthur, Ontario, where Al became the founding pastor of a Lutheran congregation, and their three children were born. In 1962, He and Sylvia moved their family back to the States, where he became the founding pastor of a second Lutheran church in Roseville, Minnesota. In 1967, he became Dean of the Chapel at Concordia University (St. Paul, Ministry). In 1971, he moved his family to Houston, Texas, where he founded his third and fourth congregations and a counseling ministry. His wife, Sylvia, has now passed into glory. He resides at John Knox Retirement Village of Weslaco, Texas.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin H. Franzmeier’s new book invites readers to discover how this exciting tale unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Mountain Madness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories