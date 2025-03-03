Author Keith Bergevin’s New Book “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” Follows Three Children Who Build a Wagon with Help from Their Grandfather

Recent release “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” from Covenant Books author Keith Bergevin is a charming story that follows curious children Grey Grey, Tone Tone, and Emmy, who spend a special day helping their grandfather building a red wagon. From learning how to use a wrench to sawing and spray painting, they’ll put in a great deal of work to make their dream wagon a reality.