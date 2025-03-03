Author Keith Bergevin’s New Book “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” Follows Three Children Who Build a Wagon with Help from Their Grandfather
Recent release “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” from Covenant Books author Keith Bergevin is a charming story that follows curious children Grey Grey, Tone Tone, and Emmy, who spend a special day helping their grandfather building a red wagon. From learning how to use a wrench to sawing and spray painting, they’ll put in a great deal of work to make their dream wagon a reality.
Whitmore Lake, MI, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keith Bergevin, a lifelong enthusiast of reading and illustrating comic books and cartoons, has completed his new book, “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride”: a captivating story inspired by true events that follows three children who work alongside their grandfather in order to build a brand-new red wagon.
While growing up, author Keith Bergevin aspired to become a cartoonist. However, life intervened, and before he knew it, thirty incredible years had flown by. In recent years, his three beloved grandchildren, Greyson, Antonio, and Emerson, have become a profound source of inspiration for him, and he has spent countless hours reading to them. He has also found great joy in sharing his passion for doing projects and “mechanic-ing” with his grandkids.
“The ‘Pop Pop’s Let’s Go Mechanic-ing’ book series follows the adventures of Pop Pop and his grandchildren—Grey Grey, Tone Tone, and Emmy—as they embark on various building projects together,” writes Bergevin. “Inspired by my own experiences as a grandfather, the book is centered around the joy of family bonding and hands-on learning as Pop Pop shares his love for building and teaching with his beloved grandchildren.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keith Bergevin’s new book is a heartfelt story about the joys that grandparents can have in sharing their passions with their grandchildren, inspired by the author’s own experiences. With colorful and vibrant artwork that helps bring Bergevin’s story to life, “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
While growing up, author Keith Bergevin aspired to become a cartoonist. However, life intervened, and before he knew it, thirty incredible years had flown by. In recent years, his three beloved grandchildren, Greyson, Antonio, and Emerson, have become a profound source of inspiration for him, and he has spent countless hours reading to them. He has also found great joy in sharing his passion for doing projects and “mechanic-ing” with his grandkids.
“The ‘Pop Pop’s Let’s Go Mechanic-ing’ book series follows the adventures of Pop Pop and his grandchildren—Grey Grey, Tone Tone, and Emmy—as they embark on various building projects together,” writes Bergevin. “Inspired by my own experiences as a grandfather, the book is centered around the joy of family bonding and hands-on learning as Pop Pop shares his love for building and teaching with his beloved grandchildren.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keith Bergevin’s new book is a heartfelt story about the joys that grandparents can have in sharing their passions with their grandchildren, inspired by the author’s own experiences. With colorful and vibrant artwork that helps bring Bergevin’s story to life, “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Pop Pop's Let's Go Mechanic-ing: The Wagon Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories