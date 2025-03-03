Author T.L. Mahurin’s New Book “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” is a Fascinating Deep Dive Into Both the Book of Genesis and the Book of Revelation
Recent release “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” from Covenant Books author T.L. Mahurin is a comprehensive exploration of the Book of Revelation, examined through the lens of the Book of Genesis. Through studying both books at once, Mahurin guides readers to understand both the beginning and end of times.
New York, NY, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.L. Mahurin, who has spent years studying the Bible, has completed his new book, “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation”: a compelling and thought-provoking look at the Book of Revelation, understood through the lens of the Book of Genesis and its teachings.
“To understand God’s overall plan, it is important to understand the beginning,” writes Mahurin. “We are living in the time of the Parable of the Fig Tree, which Jesus said, ‘Learn it.’ Not maybe, but definitely, learn it. That teaching starts in a fig grove in Genesis and will be touched on regarding events of today.
The author continues, “Genesis and Revelation are bookends. Without understanding the first six chapters of Genesis, understanding Revelation is not possible. Revelation concerns us today because we are in the time of the last generation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.L. Mahurin’s new book will bring a clearer understanding of mankind's future by examining the past, guiding readers towards their Heavenly Creator in the process. Based upon personal research and observations, “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” is sure to open up a dialogue about the end times as they relate to the modern era, making it a vital resource for both individual and group Bible study pertaining to the Book of Revelation.
Readers can purchase “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
