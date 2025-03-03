Author T.L. Mahurin’s New Book “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” is a Fascinating Deep Dive Into Both the Book of Genesis and the Book of Revelation

Recent release “Revelation: A Witness to the Last Generation” from Covenant Books author T.L. Mahurin is a comprehensive exploration of the Book of Revelation, examined through the lens of the Book of Genesis. Through studying both books at once, Mahurin guides readers to understand both the beginning and end of times.