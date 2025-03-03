Shayn Nicolaysen’s Newly Released “The Gift” is a Poignant Collection of Faith-Inspired Poetry
“The Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shayn Nicolaysen is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching collection of poetry that explores themes of redemption, grace, and the struggle of overcoming addiction through faith.
New York, NY, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gift”: a heartfelt journey of transformation, chronicling the author’s decades-long battle with addiction and the divine messages that guided him toward healing. “The Gift” is the creation of published author, Shayn Nicolaysen.
Nicolaysen shares, “This book is about God’s grace and mercy and my struggle with addiction for over thirty years. Not all but most of the poems are what God said to me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shayn Nicolaysen’s new book is an inspiring testimony of faith’s power to redeem and restore. Nicolaysen’s raw and honest verses invite readers into a deeply spiritual conversation, providing comfort and hope to those seeking solace in God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
