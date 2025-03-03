Vivienne Heath’s Newly Released “Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel” is a Poignant Exploration of Friendship and Resilience During Challenging Times
“Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vivienne Heath is a heartfelt narrative that follows the lives of four South African women as they navigate the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic, discovering the strength of community and the importance of connection.
New York, NY, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel”: a compelling story that reflects the profound changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel” is the creation of published author, Vivienne Heath, who authored Lighten Up: 40 Days to a Healthier Body, Soul, and Spirit in 2010. It was published by Struik in 2018 and reprinted in 2022. She has journeyed with hundreds of people to greater wellness from her dance and movement studio on their smallholding in sunny South Africa.
Survive and The Sequel are her first works of fiction.
For three decades, her lounge has hosted a lively weekly house church where the saints have been fed, watered, and equipped. She’s a wife, a mother, and a granny.
Heath shares, “One of the gifts of Survive is its pace, reminiscent of the altered rhythm of our lives during the pandemic. The frenetic chase for more and faster was temporarily arrested, and we slowed down globally. It forced us home—not only geographically but internally to ourselves—and if we didn’t simply adjust our addictions, we grew through the pain that inevitably touched every life in some way during COVID.
We savoured connections and conversations. We remembered the gift of physical touch and the uplifting power of an unmasked smile. We languished together, joined as one, all of humanity, endeavoring to survive our equivalent of the Great War or WWII.
This story is about four ordinary South African women who, like you, survived those crazy days and months that dared become years. Hedy, Melody, Bethany, and Mercia forged unlikely friendships that helped them recognise and respond to the invitations of Jesus in that season.
It turned out there was priceless treasure embedded in the trash—there almost always is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vivienne Heath’s new book offers readers a chance to reflect on the transformative power of community and the resilience of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Survive: Ordinary Lives Matter - a novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories