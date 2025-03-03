Jeannie L. Clark’s Newly Released “Jenny and Her Musical Gift” is an Inspiring Children’s Story About Faith, Talent, and Spreading Joy
“Jenny and Her Musical Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeannie L. Clark is a heartwarming tale that encourages children to use their God-given talents to bring joy to others and glorify Him through faith and determination.
Joplin, MO, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jenny and Her Musical Gift”: a charming and inspirational story of a young girl discovering her musical talent and purpose in serving God. “Jenny and Her Musical Gift” is the creation of published author, Jeannie L. Clark, a gifted gospel pianist who hopes to inspire children in their spiritual growth.
Jeannie L. Clark shares, “The story is about a little black girl who wants to play the piano just like her mother to glorify God in the church and bring others to Jesus Christ through her playing of the old church hymns to bring joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeannie L. Clark’s new book is an uplifting narrative that celebrates the power of faith, the joy of music, and the importance of following one’s calling to make a positive impact in the lives of others.
Consumers can purchase “Jenny and Her Musical Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jenny and Her Musical Gift”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jeannie L. Clark shares, “The story is about a little black girl who wants to play the piano just like her mother to glorify God in the church and bring others to Jesus Christ through her playing of the old church hymns to bring joy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeannie L. Clark’s new book is an uplifting narrative that celebrates the power of faith, the joy of music, and the importance of following one’s calling to make a positive impact in the lives of others.
Consumers can purchase “Jenny and Her Musical Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jenny and Her Musical Gift”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories