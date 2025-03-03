Annaika Dastine’s Newly Released “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Spiritual Growth
“A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annaika Dastine offers an empowering collection of devotions that inspire readers to deepen their faith, overcome spiritual challenges, and embrace God’s transformative power.
Raleigh, NC, March 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions”: a compelling devotional designed to guide readers toward a closer relationship with God while equipping them to face spiritual battles with faith and courage “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions” is the creation of published author, Annaika Dastine.
Dastine shares, “Do you find yourself struggling with the question of whether God cares about you? Or does your existence in this world matter? Or what is your purpose in this world? If you have a deep desire to understand the spiritual battle that is waging for you not to experience the fullness of God in your life, this is the book for you.
Yes, demons are real!
Yes, demons use the human body to manifest their destruction!
Yes, demons have no power over you unless you invite them!
Yes, the only way to overcome demons in this world is through Jesus Christ!
Yes, God’s power through Jesus Christ is much more powerful than the demons who are striving to destroy your life!
Yes, Jesus is waiting for you to come just as you are to transform you into the wholesome spiritual being you were created to be!
Yes, the Bible is a love letter from God on how to equip ourselves for battle in spiritual warfare!
My life is a testimony that Jesus Christ leaves no one behind if you call on His name and you are willing to be transformed into your spiritual destiny. As you read the “My First Encounter with Jesus” devotional, you will realize my journey with Jesus is not your typical conversion story.
Each devotional and weekly reflection from this book was inspired by God’s Holy Spirit in my daily desire to grow deeper in my relationship with God. Not to become another religious person or to gain head knowledge but to allow the Word of God to infuse my life as I strive to fight the spiritual warfare that we face daily. And that is my sincere hope and prayer for each person who opens this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annaika Dastine’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and faith-filled approach to understanding God’s love and power while navigating the challenges of spiritual warfare.
Consumers can purchase “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dastine shares, “Do you find yourself struggling with the question of whether God cares about you? Or does your existence in this world matter? Or what is your purpose in this world? If you have a deep desire to understand the spiritual battle that is waging for you not to experience the fullness of God in your life, this is the book for you.
Yes, demons are real!
Yes, demons use the human body to manifest their destruction!
Yes, demons have no power over you unless you invite them!
Yes, the only way to overcome demons in this world is through Jesus Christ!
Yes, God’s power through Jesus Christ is much more powerful than the demons who are striving to destroy your life!
Yes, Jesus is waiting for you to come just as you are to transform you into the wholesome spiritual being you were created to be!
Yes, the Bible is a love letter from God on how to equip ourselves for battle in spiritual warfare!
My life is a testimony that Jesus Christ leaves no one behind if you call on His name and you are willing to be transformed into your spiritual destiny. As you read the “My First Encounter with Jesus” devotional, you will realize my journey with Jesus is not your typical conversion story.
Each devotional and weekly reflection from this book was inspired by God’s Holy Spirit in my daily desire to grow deeper in my relationship with God. Not to become another religious person or to gain head knowledge but to allow the Word of God to infuse my life as I strive to fight the spiritual warfare that we face daily. And that is my sincere hope and prayer for each person who opens this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annaika Dastine’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and faith-filled approach to understanding God’s love and power while navigating the challenges of spiritual warfare.
Consumers can purchase “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Daughter’s Cry and a Father’s Response: Inspirational Devotions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories